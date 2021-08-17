Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA should allow scrimmages, jamborees

Virginia and Tennessee’s high school associations have their faults, don’t get me wrong. But one thing they allow that I wish the Illinois High School Association would is permit football teams to schedule scrimmages or jamborees.

While some might scoff at that notion, pegging the limited number of practice days and the possibility that a player could suffer a season-ending injury, there are many more benefits to allowing schools at least one scrimmage/jamboree opportunity.

One thing you almost always hear from coaches around here before Week 1? “I really don’t know what to expect in our first game.” Well, give them a scrimmage or jamboree and some fears might be eased.

Also, you might make that debut game easier for a first-time varsity player. If you can simulate game conditions a week before they run on the field for Week 1, it might not seem like such a big deal.

And finally, there’s a financial aspect that can’t be overlooked. Imagine you’re an athletic director and you can hold a jamboree at your school the Friday night before Week 1. Hey, if you get any kind of crowd through the gates at $5 per head, you’re going to make some money off it.