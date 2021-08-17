Sports Column | Bucky Dent: IHSA should allow scrimmages, jamborees

One of the good things about moving around this country, as this sportswriter has done during his 55-plus years, is that you see a lot of different ways of doing things.
I’ve been fortunate enough to cover prep sports for a living in Virginia, Tennessee and now Illinois. I can tell you that Illinois basketball is generally better than those two states, as is softball. Baseball, I’d rate on a par with both.
One thing my old stomping grounds are better at is football. Not saying there aren’t good football players here – Royce Newman (Nashville) might start for the Packers in Week 1 and Johnston City’s Austin Brown got a couple of dozen FBS offers before picking Wisconsin – but there aren’t as many Division I guys here as there are in Virginia and Tennessee.
And while football is a big deal for everyone involved here, it’s certainly not ingrained in many towns like it is in southwest Virginia. For instance, my alma mater, Richlands, has a population of around 5,000 but has a 5,000-seat football stadium with a turf field, a state-of-the-art lighting system, a huge locker room/weight room facility and a scoreboard with replay and messaging capabilities.
They’re far from the only school with those amenities in that area. It’s not unusual for the power schools back home to outdraw some home teams when they travel. And when they reach a state title game, well, as a sign said back home before one of those, “Last one out of town turn out the lights.”
Virginia and Tennessee’s high school associations have their faults, don’t get me wrong. But one thing they allow that I wish the Illinois High School Association would is permit football teams to schedule scrimmages or jamborees.
While some might scoff at that notion, pegging the limited number of practice days and the possibility that a player could suffer a season-ending injury, there are many more benefits to allowing schools at least one scrimmage/jamboree opportunity.
One thing you almost always hear from coaches around here before Week 1? “I really don’t know what to expect in our first game.” Well, give them a scrimmage or jamboree and some fears might be eased.
Also, you might make that debut game easier for a first-time varsity player. If you can simulate game conditions a week before they run on the field for Week 1, it might not seem like such a big deal.
And finally, there’s a financial aspect that can’t be overlooked. Imagine you’re an athletic director and you can hold a jamboree at your school the Friday night before Week 1. Hey, if you get any kind of crowd through the gates at $5 per head, you’re going to make some money off it.
Last time anyone looked at it, you have to have money to run things like athletic programs. Why not let schools hold a scrimmage or jamboree the Friday before the first game? They will not only make some money, but you might get your team off to a better start.
I talked with a couple of coaches last weekend who would much prefer to scrimmage an actual opponent instead of having to play an intersquad scrimmage the week before opening the season. The benefits really do outweigh the negatives in this case.
High school sports are supposed to be about giving kids opportunities. Not permitting scrimmages or jamborees doesn’t live up to that standard. Maybe the folks in Bloomington should rethink this and allow schools to do that sooner instead of later.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.