Sports Column | Bucky Dent: It's getting late early for IHSA

Yogi Berra said a lot of things that made one scratch their head. Yogi Berra was also a brilliant baseball mind.

He wouldn’t have won all those World Series or gotten the 1973 Miracle Mets to Game 7 of the Fall Classic – remember, their record was a less-than-stellar 82-79, which is going to look downright great in about five years when one of Rob Manfred’s No. 8 seeds goes from 78-84 to parading Manfred’s hunk of metal down Broadway – without being able to think.

But bring up ole’ Yogi and most people immediate think of malaprops, just as they did with one of his former teammates, Jerry Coleman. Most of them also forget that Jerry Coleman was one of the most accomplished men of all time, but that’s another story for another day.

Anyway, the story goes that they asked Yogi about the difficulties of picking up the ball in the shadows of October in old Yankee Stadium and his response was, “It gets late early out there.”

Just as Dickie Dunn once did in Slap Shot, we’re going to try to capture the spirit of the thing. And in honor of Dickie and Yogi, we’re going to get to the spirit of the thing.

It’s getting late early for the IHSA in its bid to play basketball this winter.