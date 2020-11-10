Sports Column | Bucky Dent: It's getting late early for IHSA

Yogi Berra said a lot of things that made one scratch their head. Yogi Berra was also a brilliant baseball mind.
He wouldn’t have won all those World Series or gotten the 1973 Miracle Mets to Game 7 of the Fall Classic – remember, their record was a less-than-stellar 82-79, which is going to look downright great in about five years when one of Rob Manfred’s No. 8 seeds goes from 78-84 to parading Manfred’s hunk of metal down Broadway – without being able to think.
But bring up ole’ Yogi and most people immediate think of malaprops, just as they did with one of his former teammates, Jerry Coleman. Most of them also forget that Jerry Coleman was one of the most accomplished men of all time, but that’s another story for another day.
Anyway, the story goes that they asked Yogi about the difficulties of picking up the ball in the shadows of October in old Yankee Stadium and his response was, “It gets late early out there.”
Just as Dickie Dunn once did in Slap Shot, we’re going to try to capture the spirit of the thing. And in honor of Dickie and Yogi, we’re going to get to the spirit of the thing.
It’s getting late early for the IHSA in its bid to play basketball this winter.
Practice is supposed to start on Monday, and the season is scheduled to start on Nov. 30. However, last month’s decision by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to move basketball into the high-risk category doesn’t allow schools to play games or even hold contact practices.
While the IHSA responded by saying it would authorize schools to play games as scheduled, it also said that decision would be left up to school districts. And as Goreville superintendent Steve Webb told me on Monday, districts throughout the state are being told by insurers and lawyers that it would be considered an intentional act if something happened and a particular school system wound up in court.
With Pritzker and the Illinois School Board of Education hinting at a possible loss of funding for schools that contravene his order, it's basically a lose-lose scenario for the IHSA in general and athletic programs in particular.
Say basketball doesn’t get played this winter. What are schools going to do if the Governor’s Office and IDPH allow it to be played in the spring or summer? In the spring, you’re going up against football, volleyball and soccer. In the summer, you’re asking kids to choose among baseball, softball and track and field in addition to hoops.
As we’ve mentioned before, it’s hard to advocate for kids to play in the middle of a pandemic. You wish they could play with no worries, but without a vaccine that’s been officially approved, that’s a hard sell to the lawyers.
One sure wishes Pritzker and IDPH would deign to communicate with the IHSA. Instead, the IHSA hasn’t heard from either entity in two weeks. Even if recent trends and data suggest Pritzker is right and COVID-19 is on the rise, he owes the IHSA the courtesy of a meeting.
Regardless of the optics here, logical minds can agree that it looks bleak for basketball to start on time. A growing number of schools are postponing or delaying their seasons. The Peoria city schools joined that crowd on Tuesday, opting to bang the season until the spring.
Look, no one wants to see high school basketball more than we do. You can’t help but feel bad for lots of seniors who may not get their last season for a reason totally out of their control.
But most people would feel worse if they played and one of them died because of it.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!