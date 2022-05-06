Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Jensen's play Tuesday night was one of a kind

The late, great sportswriter Red Smith once opined that baseball was a dull game only to those with dull minds.

Of course, the modern emphasis on launch angle, exit velocity and 100 mph fastballs has removed some of the subtleties of baseball. What some call the three true outcomes – homer, walk, strikeout – has taken some of the fun out of the sport at the Major League level.

Teams used to craft rallies based on patience, hitting to all fields and being able to handle the bat. Even great sluggers like Hank Aaron could hit the ball the other way when necessary and didn’t swing from their heels trying to hit the ball 500 feet.

For every Dave Kingman the 1970s gave us, there were 10 more guys like George Brett or Jim Rice who combined extra-base production with being able to hit to situations. They didn’t carry around 25 percent strikeout rates like it was a badge of honor, as some guys seem to these days.

OK, cue up your “get off my lawn” memes. I realize that sounded an awful lot like cranky old man just doesn’t get modern baseball, even if I believe I’m right. But watching MLB teams strike out 10 or more times a game just isn’t good baseball.

But at the amateur level, there’s still room for plays like Tuesday night, when SIU catcher Zack Jensen came up with a gem that I can honestly say I’ve never seen in 40-plus years of writing about baseball.

With a man at first and one out, Murray State’s Jake Slunder skied a foul pop behind the plate. Jensen came all the way back to the screen and made a leaping catch. That by itself was a heck of a play, but it was just the second best play of the sequence.

That’s because Jensen whirled away from the screen when he heard teammates yell that the runner was tagging up and trying to advance. Then he fired a 150-foot strike from the backstop to second base, nailing Riley Hawthorne for the most unusual 2-6 double play you’ll ever see.

It didn’t help the Salukis win – they lost 5-2 in 12 innings in a well-pitched, well-played game – but it was certainly a play Jensen should place in his personal trophy case.

SIU baseball certainly bounced back from that tough loss Friday, stopping Missouri State 8-2 in the opener of a Missouri Valley Conference series in Springfield.

Not only are the Salukis 5-0 in the opening games of MVC series, they also improved to 9-4 in the league and kept the pressure on league-leading Evansville, which took a 9-3 record into its Friday night game with visiting Illinois State.

What’s more, it was a win over a Bears’ team fresh off an upset victory over 4th-ranked Arkansas Tuesday night in Fayetteville. That further reinforces the notion that if SIU makes the NCAA Tournament, it’s capable of beating anyone on the right day.

Friday’s rainout of SIU’s softball game with Illinois State means the Salukis will need just a split of their Saturday doubleheader with the Redbirds to get the No. 3 seed for next week’s MVC Tournament in Springfield.

Lose both games, though, and they could fall all the way to the 6th seed, which would mean winning twice on Thursday and four times in three days. And in a year where the tourney winner is going to be the MVC’s only NCAA tourney representative, giving yourself the easiest possible path to the NCAA field seems like a pretty good idea.

--Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

