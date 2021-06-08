Sports Column | Bucky Dent: JMU run gives mid-majors hope

Either Florida State or Oklahoma will win the Women’s College World Series on either Wednesday or Thursday in Oklahoma City.

But it was James Madison that most people will remember and with good reason. The Dukes’ surprising run to the semifinals, which ended Monday with their second loss to Oklahoma, drew eyeballs to the event it hasn’t had in perhaps ever.

Along the way, it gave mid-majors like SIU hope that maybe one day, they might be the team to captivate the nation – and maybe go a step farther than JMU. And it is that hope that college softball really needs to take the next step in the nation’s consciousness.

There’s lots of reasons to watch college softball. The shorter dimensions make the action quicker. The players are wonderfully skilled with engaging personalities and not just at TV league schools.

As JMU showed over the last couple of weeks, a mid-major can definitely hang with any TV league school if the pitcher is good enough. Odicci Alexander proved her worth. That was the entire stadium in Oklahoma City standing and cheering for her when she came out of Monday’s game, not just a small pocket of Dukes fans.