Sports Column | Bucky Dent: JMU run gives mid-majors hope

Either Florida State or Oklahoma will win the Women’s College World Series on either Wednesday or Thursday in Oklahoma City.
But it was James Madison that most people will remember and with good reason. The Dukes’ surprising run to the semifinals, which ended Monday with their second loss to Oklahoma, drew eyeballs to the event it hasn’t had in perhaps ever.
Along the way, it gave mid-majors like SIU hope that maybe one day, they might be the team to captivate the nation – and maybe go a step farther than JMU. And it is that hope that college softball really needs to take the next step in the nation’s consciousness.
There’s lots of reasons to watch college softball. The shorter dimensions make the action quicker. The players are wonderfully skilled with engaging personalities and not just at TV league schools.
As JMU showed over the last couple of weeks, a mid-major can definitely hang with any TV league school if the pitcher is good enough. Odicci Alexander proved her worth. That was the entire stadium in Oklahoma City standing and cheering for her when she came out of Monday’s game, not just a small pocket of Dukes fans.
Why was that? Because JMU is the Jenny-come-lately, the new girl on the block. No matter how often the four-letter network promotes the TV league schools and how often the Power 5 schools win the event – hint, every year – new always gets one’s attention.
Now add Alexander’s inspirational story to the mix, blend in other good players who just happened to have a knack of hitting dramatic three-run homers and voila! You’ve got a team that can capture anyone’s imagination.
But here’s one issue I’ve had with ESPN’s coverage of JMU during the tournament: Its announcers drawing repeatedly on the narrative that the Dukes’ success in OKC means the sport has now accomplished parity.
Wrong. When JMU and Georgia won super-regionals, it marked the first time in nine years that an unseeded team made it to OKC. It’s far more common for the top eight seeds to reach the WCWS than it is for a true interloper to crack the code. And calling an unseeded Power 5 school a Cinderella, especially one with Georgia’s resources, is simply disingenuous.
The next step for college softball is to have a JMU more than once every nine years. Maybe SIU becomes the next JMU in 2022 or 2023 with Sarah Harness dominating in the circle. And if you want to talk about stories, you don’t think a nation would eat up how Harness’ father, who was paralyzed from the waist down a few years ago, is at every game supporting his daughter?
The thing about softball is that the defense controls the ball, which makes it unlike most sports already. You don’t have to have a lineup of nine home run hitters to win if you have quality pitching and can eke out some runs, although possessing power helps.
An underdog has a real chance to affect the texture of every pitch – if its pitcher is good enough. As we’ve seen, great players fall through the cracks for one reason or another. They come in all shapes and sizes.
JMU showed that to be true, earning all the respect it got on a national stage. Now it’s time for all the mid-majors who rooted it on this past week to pay these Dukes back by doing the same in future tournaments.
That way, perhaps the next time the four-letter network touts the sport’s parity, it will actually make sense.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.