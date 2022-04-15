Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Johnson could be SIU's missing piece

SIU fans may have wanted a player with sexier stats than Xavier Johnson, but he might just be the missing piece the Salukis need to go from pretender to contender.

The former George Mason point guard is SIU’s first addition for next year’s team via the transfer portal. Coming roughly an hour after forward/center Kyler Filewich committed to Wofford, Johnson’s addition might have surprised some who think the Salukis should have looked first for a big man.

That could still happen, but here’s why Johnson’s arrival could be crucial: He should allow Lance Jones to play mostly off the ball. And I think Jones is going to thrive getting to play the two – or shooting, whichever term you prefer – guard full time. To tell you why, I’m going to give you a little history lesson.

From 1984-88, David Rivers was the star player at Notre Dame. As a senior, he averaged 22 points and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 41.9 percent from the 3-point line. That was an era where the 3 was rarely a staple.

Only two players on the Fighting Irish averaged even one 3-point attempt per game – Rivers and Sean Connor. If that name rings a bell, it should. His son, Jackson, was our 2020 Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior at Marion.

Anyway, back to the subject matter. Rivers’ coach, Digger Phelps, once said that it wasn’t ideal for the point guard to be the team’s leading scorer. That’s because in his opinion, it was asking too much of the point to set the offense and then go hunt his shot.

While that might not be the case in some precincts these days – think of Stephen Curry and Trae Young, for two – there’s still a kernel of truth to Phelps’ theory. Point guards already play a 94-foot game anyway. Add on the responsibility of being the top scorer and maybe being the defender who pressures the ball out front, and that can wear on a player.

Which brings us back to why Johnson and Jones might be a good pairing. Johnson showed last year at Mason that he can shoulder the load of 30 minutes a night and take care of the ball. He averaged nearly two assists for every turnover.

Jones has been a good player for SIU the last three years, but he’s been tasked with a lot. He’s been the point guard most of that time and one of the team’s top scorers, along with Marcus Domask. Jones is also one of the team’s few sources of easy points with his ability to steal the ball and score.

Late in the season, coach Bryan Mullins put Dalton Banks in the lineup at the point and moved Jones to the two guard for the last eight games. Averaging 14 ppg prior to the change, Jones hit for 16.6 in that stretch, including explosions of 31 and 24 in wins at Illinois State and Indiana State.

What’s more, Jones was a more efficient scorer. His percentages from the field and 3-point line were superior than his numbers from the first 23 games. While Jones said that it doesn’t matter where he played, the numbers over that short sample suggest he might be better at shooting guard.

With Johnson on hand, Jones should get to play the two guard from the first minute of practice. Banks can become either a bench sparkplug or a third guard, which appears to be his best role. And the Salukis can, in a Missouri Valley Conference that’s been racked by graduation and the transfer portal, become a contender.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

