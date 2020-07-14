Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Lack of consistent message hurts IHSA

Back in the days when we used to cover games for a living, you always heard coaches talking about the importance of finding consistency.
Which gets us to one of the problems facing the IHSA as it tries to figure out whether to play fall sports this fall, swap with spring sports or perhaps delay the start of the season as COVID-19 continues to apply its grip on our country.
Between the IHSA, the state Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Governor’s office and the State Board of Education (ISBE), you’ve had four voices making decisions on the same issue. Four well-intending voices who doubtless want the best and safest environment for high school athletes in the state.
And also four voices who too often send out four different messages, which has been the major problem. A lack of consistency is causing this process to stop and start as though it were rush-hour traffic on the Dan Ryan.
If there’s one thing everyone could use in this crisis – and make no mistake, this is still a crisis four months after it started and will continue to be one until further notice – it’s a united message from all involved.
Perhaps that’s why the IHSA decided Tuesday to defer to IDPH, the Governor’s Office and ISBE on future decisions regarding its Return to Play guidelines.
From talking to athletic directors and coaches on a fairly regular basis since March 12, when the IHSA canceled the Class 1A and 2A boys basketball tournament in Peoria about 17 hours before the semifinals started, their main source of irritation throughout the process is the herky-jerky way in which it’s been conducted.
One AD cited last week’s events as a prime example. The Reader’s Digest version of it went something like this: Last Monday, most schools were drawing up plans to jump into Phase 4, where coaches and athletes could work out for longer periods and use sport-specific drills instead of focusing on just conditioning and weight-lifting.
Those plans lasted about 72 hours. By Thursday, with a handful of schools shutting down workouts after positive COVID-19 tests, including one at Du Quoin, the IHSA amended its Phase 4 after IDPH and the Governor’s Office asked it to do so.
Three alterations were introduced: Masks have to be worn for indoor activities, physical contact is limited and contests can’t be held against other schools. That means no 7-on-7 football or summer camp games in basketball.
A handful of Southern Illinois schools shut down contact days and workouts, feeling the rule tweaks simply took away too much. Others vowed to keep going despite the changes, and Pinckneyville resumed workouts on Monday after shutting down for a few days.
Du Quoin intended to resume on Tuesday, but athletic director Derek Beard confirmed on Twitter that with another athlete being tested for coronavirus, the Indians are suspending workouts until further notice.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson sprinkled a helping of doubt on the mix Tuesday when he told a Bloomington radio station that the idea of a football season in 2020 “appears to be difficult.”
A meeting on July 22 should shed light on what exactly might happen this fall. Roxana athletic director Mark Briggs is suggesting that fall and spring sports swap spots for the school year, a proposal not without merit.
But regardless of what way the decision goes, one thing might finally be clear: There could, at last, be a definitive opinion on how things will go this fall, winter and spring.
One message instead of four. It might not be the message we want to hear, but at least there would be no doubt about the direction in which we’re headed.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. You can reach him at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
