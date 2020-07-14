Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Lack of consistent message hurts IHSA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Back in the days when we used to cover games for a living, you always heard coaches talking about the importance of finding consistency.

Which gets us to one of the problems facing the IHSA as it tries to figure out whether to play fall sports this fall, swap with spring sports or perhaps delay the start of the season as COVID-19 continues to apply its grip on our country.

Between the IHSA, the state Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Governor’s office and the State Board of Education (ISBE), you’ve had four voices making decisions on the same issue. Four well-intending voices who doubtless want the best and safest environment for high school athletes in the state.

And also four voices who too often send out four different messages, which has been the major problem. A lack of consistency is causing this process to stop and start as though it were rush-hour traffic on the Dan Ryan.

If there’s one thing everyone could use in this crisis – and make no mistake, this is still a crisis four months after it started and will continue to be one until further notice – it’s a united message from all involved.

Perhaps that’s why the IHSA decided Tuesday to defer to IDPH, the Governor’s Office and ISBE on future decisions regarding its Return to Play guidelines.