Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Lack of whistles hurting college hoops

There was a basketball coach named Sonny Smith who hailed from Roan Mountain, Tennessee, which is located in the Appalachian Mountains near the North Carolina border.

He was a funny man, although one with a competitive streak a mile wide.

And in his days coaching Auburn, where he got to put Charles Barkley’s name in the lineup, Smith once supposedly said, “All five of you go out there and foul, because they can only call one at a time.”

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Give Brockmeyer the MVC's MVP I was going to write a column on why Abby Brockmeyer should be the Missouri Valley Conferenc…

These days, the officials often don’t bother to do that. And that’s becoming an increasingly bigger problem for college basketball. If you don’t believe me, watch the Elite Eight this weekend and the Final Four next weekend.

Count the times you watch cutters get bumped in the lane, grabbed on the wing and held in the corner. Mark it in your notebook every time a shooter gets hit on the arm and a shot falls about two feet short for no good reason.

And you’ll probably find all those occasions far outnumber the ones where a defender is whistled for a foul even though he’s vertical, as happened to Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren on his third and fifth fouls in Thursday night’s loss to Arkansas. The Zags lost on their own merits, but those calls were absolute rubbish.

Aside from those “infractions,” the numbers don’t lie. The average number of fouls called per team this year is 16.65, on track to be the lowest since the NCAA started tracking individual statistics in 1948.

I can tell you after covering most of SIU’s games this winter and seeing a couple of hundred games on TV, this is no fluke. Letting them play is one thing. Just pocketing the whistles and ignoring obvious fouls that give the defense a clear advantage is another.

I seriously can’t remember the last season when I saw shooters protected as infrequently as they were this year. In almost every game, I can remember at least one instance of a shooter being moved sideways as he shot. No call.

How does this help the game? If you look at most of the rockfights you saw this year in the sport, there’s usually one common denominator – not many foul calls. It simply isn’t the best possible game.

It’s one thing for NBA games to have relatively few fouls. Players at that level are the best in the world, conditioned to play through contact and make shots. Guys like Trae Young, who basically had a rule written against him in the offseason to prevent him from drawing more fouls, can still get 45 points and 10 assists in a game no matter how it’s whistled.

In college basketball, though, that’s almost never the case. Let most contact go and you get a game with 35 percent shooting that ends up 51-48. Tell me who enjoys that game, other than the guy who took the under.

Perhaps the NCAA needs to rethink emphasizing freedom of movement for the offense, like it did in 2013. Fouls went up and free throws went up, but it was a better game as time went on because the good teams adjusted and defended with their feet instead of their hands and torsos.

I’d rather watch Lance Jones be able to drive through the lane and not have to navigate a minefield to get off a shot, let alone get a whistle. The game needs to be a test of basketball skills, not a contest of subtle felonies.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.