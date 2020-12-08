Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Letting Wainwright, Molina go? Epic fail

Time for some random observations from the world of balls and sticks:
1. This is essentially an affirmation of what most people around baseball know — that Adam Wainwright is one of the best people around.
The veteran righthander, who’s on the free agent market after a nice career with the Cardinals, won the Roberto Clemente Award on Monday. MLB gives the award to the player who best represents the sport on and off the field.
Those of you around here who follow the Cardinals (and even the Cubs) know what Wainwright has been about since 2006. He’s been a winner on the field, sure, but an even bigger one off the field with all kinds of charitable donations to help folks throughout the region and even the world.
From my years covering the Cardinals’ home games for The Sports Xchange, I can tell you every fifth day, Wainwright’s locker was the place to be after his games. He had time for everyone, didn’t duck questions even after bad games and usually offered up thoughtful answers, not pre-packaged cliches.
Which is why the Cardinals, even in a winter where they seem bound and determined to watch their finances, might be penny-foolish to let Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina go somewhere else.
Permitting Wainwright and Molina, the 2018 Clemente Award winner, to finish their careers somewhere else besides Busch Stadium would be stupid. Both might be on the 16th or 17th holes of their careers, but can still help a team win.
Jettisoning Kolten Wong over $12 million is one thing, and perhaps not defensible on its own. But cutting loose two guys who are prominent in the pages of your team’s history and still have tread left on the tires?
Making unpopular decisions isn’t always a disaster. One has to say that allowing Albert Pujols to leave for the Angels was the right call. However, for PR and competitive reasons, not retaining your clubhouse leaders who can still play represents an epic fail on and off the field.
2. Remember when two weeks ago, we mentioned that SIU women’s basketball coach Cindy Stein wasn’t sure what to expect before the season opener with Eastern Michigan?
You can double that for Sunday's return to action against SEMO at Banterra Center. Assuming that COVID-19 doesn’t get in the way before the 2 p.m. tipoff, it will have been 18 days since the Salukis played.
Factor in that they took a week off because of a positive coronavirus test, which means that Friday was their first practice, and you get an idea of the task ahead. Add in the fact that this is finals week at SIU, which means books trump jumpers and free throws, and you have the potential for a difficult game against the Redhawks.
Nevertheless, Stein is happy to be coaching and preparing for a game again.
“Everyone was excited to get back and see each other’s face,” she said on Tuesday.
3. Finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say congratulations to the Southern’s former sports editor, Les Winkeler, on his upcoming induction into the media division of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame next year.
While he might try to pass it off as the wonders of longevity, as he tried to with me Monday in a text, you don’t get to stay in the same job for decades without being good at it. Les was, and should be recognized for it.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
