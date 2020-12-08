Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Letting Wainwright, Molina go? Epic fail

Time for some random observations from the world of balls and sticks:

1. This is essentially an affirmation of what most people around baseball know — that Adam Wainwright is one of the best people around.

The veteran righthander, who’s on the free agent market after a nice career with the Cardinals, won the Roberto Clemente Award on Monday. MLB gives the award to the player who best represents the sport on and off the field.

Those of you around here who follow the Cardinals (and even the Cubs) know what Wainwright has been about since 2006. He’s been a winner on the field, sure, but an even bigger one off the field with all kinds of charitable donations to help folks throughout the region and even the world.

From my years covering the Cardinals’ home games for The Sports Xchange, I can tell you every fifth day, Wainwright’s locker was the place to be after his games. He had time for everyone, didn’t duck questions even after bad games and usually offered up thoughtful answers, not pre-packaged cliches.

Which is why the Cardinals, even in a winter where they seem bound and determined to watch their finances, might be penny-foolish to let Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina go somewhere else.