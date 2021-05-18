Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Lighter touch works for Blaylock, SIU

Remember that SIU was picked to win the Valley regular season title, even after losing star shortstop Ashley Wood with a torn ACL in March. Living up to the billing of the top dog isn’t always easy. Doing it without one of the best players on your team made it harder.

For those three days in Evansville, the Salukis were the best team in the conference. Great pitching makes a team look great. Sarah Harness was in ace mode, giving up only one earned run in 21 innings against three of the Valley’s best offenses.

Harness was the Most Valuable Player and deservedly so. Any other year, Jenny Jansen would have been the MVP for walloping three homers and knocking in eight of the team’s 12 runs. So tell me again how she was left off the All-MVC first and second teams?

But it wasn’t all those two. Elizabeth Warwick contributed a big two-run single to Friday’s four-run sixth inning. Katelyn Massa supplied the tie-breaking hit in that inning and also caught three masterful games for Harness.

And don’t forget about Elisabeth Huckleberry, who belted a homer in the fifth inning Saturday that snapped a scoreless tie and put SIU ahead to stay. Bailey Caylor and Aubree DePron joined Harness and Jansen on the all-tournament team.