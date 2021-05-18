Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Lighter touch works for Blaylock, SIU

One reason coaches enjoy long-term success is they learn what approach is the right one to take with a particular team at a certain time.
It’s safe to say that SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock picked the right time for a lighter touch. Had she not opted for that method, there’s a good chance the Salukis wouldn’t have boarded a plane Tuesday for Tempe, Ariz., where it meets regional host Arizona State on Thursday night in their NCAA Tournament opener.
Remember Ozzie Guillen and the 2005 White Sox? Guillen’s motto was “Win or die trying.” SIU was in win or die mode as it bused to Evansville last week for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
After being swept on May 8-9 at Northern Iowa, the Salukis were 34-14 overall and 16-10 in the conference, good for fourth place. Their RPI was 57, tied with Southeast Missouri State, and few NCAA selection committees make a habit of awarding at-large bids to mid-majors with RPIs above 45.
So it was MVC tournament title or bust. The players may have known that and Blaylock knew it as well, but the words she used with her team were more about the day-to-day instead of seeing a big picture.
“I like where we’re at,” she said. “We’re not the one seed or the two seed. The pressure isn’t on us. Let’s just win a game and then try to win another game.”
Remember that SIU was picked to win the Valley regular season title, even after losing star shortstop Ashley Wood with a torn ACL in March. Living up to the billing of the top dog isn’t always easy. Doing it without one of the best players on your team made it harder.
For those three days in Evansville, the Salukis were the best team in the conference. Great pitching makes a team look great. Sarah Harness was in ace mode, giving up only one earned run in 21 innings against three of the Valley’s best offenses.
Harness was the Most Valuable Player and deservedly so. Any other year, Jenny Jansen would have been the MVP for walloping three homers and knocking in eight of the team’s 12 runs. So tell me again how she was left off the All-MVC first and second teams?
But it wasn’t all those two. Elizabeth Warwick contributed a big two-run single to Friday’s four-run sixth inning. Katelyn Massa supplied the tie-breaking hit in that inning and also caught three masterful games for Harness.
And don’t forget about Elisabeth Huckleberry, who belted a homer in the fifth inning Saturday that snapped a scoreless tie and put SIU ahead to stay. Bailey Caylor and Aubree DePron joined Harness and Jansen on the all-tournament team.
Point is, there were contributions up and down the roster in Evansville. That will have to be the case in Tempe. Arizona State’s team batting average is .312, Virginia Tech offers power bats and an ace pitcher, and BYU can also rake.
The selection committee thinks as much of SIU’s chances as Rachel Phelps thought of the Indians in Major League. The Salukis are a 4 seed despite a resume that includes a non-conference win at Mississippi State.
If you think that’s going to intimidate SIU, though, you might want to listen to its ace pitcher.
“We’re going to be the underdog in this whole tournament,” Harness said. “What do we have to lose? They’re girls, just like we are. At the end of the day, we’re going to try to stick it to them.”
Win or die trying.
SIU might keep accomplishing the former if it takes the same approach that kept it from experiencing the latter last week.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.