Plug and play.

Every coach wants to recruit players who are capable of starting as soon as they arrive on campus, particularly when they lose star players.

Nine games is a small sample size in a season that could consist of more than 50 games, but in late February, it appears that freshman Jackie Lis is just that kind of player for SIU’s softball team.

Off to a hot start in the hot weather of Florida and Mexico, Lis didn’t cool off Friday when the Salukis played their home opener in 41-degree temperatures at the Coach B Classic. She doubled home a run in the fifth and sent everyone to the relative warmth of their cars with a three-run bomb in the sixth that sealed SIU’s 10-1 rout of Northern Kentucky.

Lis is 12-for-31 so far in Division I ball with two homers, six RBI and an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.101. Defensively, she has just one error in 28 chances, which equates to maybe five or six errors for an entire season.

There might be a slump in her future, only because the sport’s nature dictates that players will experience those things over the course of a three-month season. But it’s also not too presumptuous to say that as far as finding a replacement for a proven, skilled player like Ashley Wood, the Salukis have picked well so far.

“I feel like it’s been really good and I didn’t expect that right off the bat,” Lis said. “It’s nice to start off strong because I’ve got (coach) Jen (Sewell) helping me along the way and I’ve got good teammates cheering me and staying positive. It’s mostly them doing all of it.”

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Morris chronicles McLeansboro title run If you’re a fan of Southern Illinois prep basketball and Hamilton County hoops in particular, you might want to give this a read.

Positive reinforcements from teammates and coaches are fine. But they don’t swing the bat or catch the ball for you. Lis is so far doing a perfectly fine job of that on her own, as proven during her last two at-bats Friday.

An aggressive hitter with just two walks so far, Lis jumped on a 1-0 pitch in the fifth and displayed gap power to the opposite field with a liner that reached the fence in right-center and scored Elizabeth Warwick from first.

An inning later, Lis went one-on-one with a 10 mph wind blowing in from left field and won. Her high drive cut through the breeze and disappeared behind the wall to cap a four-RBI performance.

“She is the next obvious star of that young crowd,” Sewell said of Lis. “She’s not surprising me and certainly not surprising herself, but I think she’s going to surprise this conference.”

Or to put it another way, just when MVC opponents thought they could take a breath with the departure of Wood and the hit machine known as Jenny Jansen, Lis appears equipped to show them otherwise.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Stupid rules, voters limiting legacies I didn’t know until the day Leach passed that the College Football Hall of Fame has a rule that for a coach to be inducted, he must have won at least 60% of his games.

And she was far from the only rookie to shine Friday. Anna Carder doubled twice in a 3-for-3 performance from the cleanup spot. Erin Lee singled home a run and reached base twice, while Elliott Stinson fanned seven in just three innings in earning the win in the circle.

Teamed with proven commodities like Warwick, All-MVC third baseman Rylie Hamilton and No. 1 pitcher Madi Eberle, Lis and her fellow frosh could make quite an impact on the program and the league quite quickly.

If you still don’t believe me? Listen to Warwick on the subject of Lis.

“She’s a stud for sure,” Warwick said. “She’s hitting behind me so I know any time I don’t get the job done, she will for sure.”