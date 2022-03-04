Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Loyola win likely clinches NCAA berth

Loyola put itself into a tenuous spot last weekend when it lost at Northern Iowa in the game that determined the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

While the Ramblers entered Friday’s game against Bradley with a 22-7 overall mark and a No. 29 ranking on the NCAA’s NET metric, which it uses to help select teams for its tournament, they also couldn’t afford a quick exit from their last trip to Arch Madness.

Ten minutes into what turned into a 66-50 beatdown at Enterprise Center, it was clear that Loyola knew how important the game was and that it needed to look like the team that got into the Top 25 for a week in January instead of the one that fell to the fourth seed for the conference tournament.

The Ramblers shared the ball offensively, making the extra pass and knocking down shots from everywhere. Defensively, they swarmed the Braves’ halfcourt sets and seemed to deflect about every other pass.

The half’s signature moment came when Marquise Kennedy stole a Terry Roberts pass and jammed for a 44-24 lead in the last minute. While Kennedy soared, Roberts’ head drooped and his shoulders sagged.

The second half was merely a 20-minute obligation to follow the rules. There was no chance Bradley was rallying from a 17-point halftime deficit. And now Loyola can rest easy, because it’s hard to see a scenario under which it doesn’t score an at-large bid if it doesn’t win its last MVC tourney.

The metrics like them and they also pass the eye test, emphatically so on this day. The Ramblers may not have a go-to scorer, but when they play like they did Friday, they put five guys on the floor who can contribute offensively.

It’s weird to say this, but it’s actually the top seed that needs the game more than the fourth seed. Northern Iowa has no shot at an at-large bid, not with a 98 NET ranking. It’s win or NIT for the Panthers on Saturday.

Factor in that it was UNI that won an instant classic a week ago in a 102-96 thriller in Cedar Falls and you have the makings of a sequel that could actually be better than the original, which is saying something. Or did you ever watch Major League II?

Regardless, it appears that Loyola’s farewell to the Valley – it’s heading for the Atlantic 10 Conference next year – is going to be a successful one. It’s just a matter now of how much more successful the Ramblers make it.

Loyola wasn’t the only noteworthy story on the corner of 14th and Clark Friday, not by a long shot. Illinois State unveiled its new coach, top Ohio State assistant Ryan Pedon, minutes after UNI ended its season in the first quarterfinal.

Pedon helped the Buckeyes become one of the most efficient offenses in the country this season. He’s worked under Chris Holtmann there for five years and at Butler for two years. Pedon steps into a situation that could turn quickly, given the Redbirds’ facilities and access to major recruiting markets.

There was also Thursday’s news that the Valley is going to a 20-game conference schedule next year. Schools will play two teams once and the other nine home-and-home. How that gets determined is going to be more interesting than the games itself.

One thing I’m sure of in this case: SIU would love to make sure it gets a home-and-home with Murray State, which is about two hours away. That’s one matchup that could immediately become one of the best rivalries in the Valley.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

