Because SIU’s softball team has lost nine of 10 after a 29-5 start, it’s unlikely to happen. But one can make a really good case for shortstop Jackie Lis as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

After her second three-homer game of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 loss at Missouri State, Lis entered Friday’s home game with Missouri State batting .351 with 15 homers and 40 RBI. She owns the school record for most homers in a season, even though she went a month between bombs after hitting No. 12 last month at Belmont.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: What has happened to SIU softball? What has happened to the team that was 29-5 two weeks ago after a 17-1 rout of Evansville but has lost seven in a row since then?

Many opponents have given her the Barry Bonds treatment since then, pitching around her and daring others to drive in the runs. Lis owns a .452 on-base percentage and a .756 slugging percentage – half her 46 hits have gone for extra bases – for a ridiculous 1.208 OPS.

The illuminating thing about Lis’ three homers at Missouri State is that all were opposite field blasts. Two of them could be seen bouncing on the grass well behind the wall, which speaks to the all-fields power Lis possesses.

And lest you think she’s all-hit, no-field, think again. Lis has eight errors in 133 chances, making nearly every routine play and mixing in a few webgems. She owns a strong arm, allowing her to play deep and still make tough plays.

Lis was named Friday as one of 25 finalists for the NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year award, joining two other MVC players – Northern Iowa catcher Alexis Pupillo and Belmont pitcher Maya Johnson – and a lot of other candidates from TV league schools.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Lis making instant impact for Salukis Every coach wants to recruit players who are capable of starting as soon as they arrive on campus, particularly when they lose star players.

If Lis stays here all four years of her career, she might turn the SIU record book into an autobiography when she’s done.

IN THE REAR-VIEW

It appears that Marion’s Hunter Simmons is going to be QB2 in the Saluki room behind Nic Baker. That became pretty clear Friday when Zach Zebrowski announced on his Twitter page that he was going to enter the transfer portal.

Zebrowski is a dual threat quarterback who looked good in limited appearances last fall for SIU. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 37 yards and a late touchdown in a season-opening loss at Incarnate Word while rushing twice for 31 yards.

Simmons made real strides this spring and showed off his improvement at the spring game, throwing for a pair of touchdowns, including a 40-yarder on the final play to Jay Jones. Coach Nick Hill also brought up Simmons’ improved grasp of the offense, another reason why he’s climbed up the depth chart.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Trust, little things key big SIU win The team that seemingly found ways to lose tight games last year found a way to win one against the biggest brand-name team it will play during the regular season.

Baker has been not just productive the last two years but durable. He’s made 24 straight starts, throwing for 5,981 yards and 47 touchdowns with just 18 interceptions. Baker has taken some shots and gotten up every single time.

But if something were to happen, it looks like Simmons is the guy in charge. And judging from what folks saw this spring, Simmons sure seemed to be ready.

SAYING HELLO

Former Washington forward Langston Wilson is visiting SIU this weekend. The 6-9 forward averaged 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in limited duty over 18 games last year for the Huskies, which posted a 16-16 mark. He scored 11 points in a game two years ago against UCLA.

The Salukis are also in play for at least two other transfers, including 6-10 center Parker Braun, who tallied 7.4 ppg and 5.6 boards last year at Santa Clara. Braun also blocked a shot per game.

Finally, SIU is interested in 6-2 guard Trey Miller, who scored 10.4 ppg at Incarnate Word last year.