Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Marion offense is defense's worst nightmare

If you’re a sports fan in this neck of the woods, you have to feel like every day is Saturday. So many sports, and at virtually every hour of the day. How about we take a quick peek at a few of them?

1. If the first weekend of prep football is any indication, the worst job one could have this spring is defensive coordinator of whatever team Marion plays.

Watching the Wildcats dismantle Carbondale 65-28 Friday night was an eye-opener. Not only is quarterback Hunter Simmons as good as advertised, there was also this realization: Marion can definitely get better.

Sure, Simmons threw for 386 yards and two touchdowns for an offense that piled up 584 yards and 30 first downs, but the Wildcats also committed three turnovers and nine penalties. One turnover cut off a promising first quarter drive, and the other two occurred when it was still a 21-7 game in the third quarter.

Assuming Marion gets that tightened up – and given coach Kerry Martin’s track record, it will – then this team could be borderline illegal for defenses. Couple that with a defense that played well most of the game against an explosive offense, and it’s not hard to wonder just how far the Wildcats could travel in a normal season with playoffs.