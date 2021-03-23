Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Marion offense is defense's worst nightmare

If you’re a sports fan in this neck of the woods, you have to feel like every day is Saturday. So many sports, and at virtually every hour of the day. How about we take a quick peek at a few of them?
1. If the first weekend of prep football is any indication, the worst job one could have this spring is defensive coordinator of whatever team Marion plays.
Watching the Wildcats dismantle Carbondale 65-28 Friday night was an eye-opener. Not only is quarterback Hunter Simmons as good as advertised, there was also this realization: Marion can definitely get better.
Sure, Simmons threw for 386 yards and two touchdowns for an offense that piled up 584 yards and 30 first downs, but the Wildcats also committed three turnovers and nine penalties. One turnover cut off a promising first quarter drive, and the other two occurred when it was still a 21-7 game in the third quarter.
Assuming Marion gets that tightened up – and given coach Kerry Martin’s track record, it will – then this team could be borderline illegal for defenses. Couple that with a defense that played well most of the game against an explosive offense, and it’s not hard to wonder just how far the Wildcats could travel in a normal season with playoffs.
2. Say this for NCAA president Mark Emmert: He’s either got a lot of chutzpah or nerve for showing up in San Antonio on Tuesday at the women’s tournament.
If Emmert’s presence constituted an attempt at damage control, it failed about as miserably as the Big Ten has on the men’s side. Considering the lack of amenities granted the women in their bubble as compared to the men, there’s no amount of spin Emmert or any spokespeople could apply to this one and make it look palatable.
Look, we know the men’s tournament is the NCAA’s cash cow. But there are people that watch the women’s tournament for one reason or another, and it is a big deal in places like Storrs, Knoxville or Springfield, Mo. The NCAA could at least pretend to act like it matters to them.
Instead, it not only offered inadequate fitness facilities for the women, but also scrimped on things like pictures from the event and even interview transcripts before and after games.
Bottom line: If it looks and sounds sexist, odds are pretty good that it is.
3. I had reservations in December and January about Illinois’ viability as a national championship contender. They were wiped out in its run to the Big Ten tournament title, but all it took to shelve the Fighting Illini for the year was 40 minutes on the same floor with Loyola.
The Ramblers’ 71-58 win was no fluke. They outplayed Illinois across the board, and outcoached them by a lot too. The Illini may have been more talented, but couldn’t unlock the key to beating Loyola’s insanely good defensive concepts.
So where do the Ramblers go from here? How about to their second Final Four in four years? They should beat Oregon State on Saturday, and neither Syracuse or Houston will be an impossibility in a regional final.
The NCAA and CBS/TBS would probably break out in hives if this ever happens, but imagine if Loyola actually wins the whole thing. Networks publicly love Cinderella, but privately pull out the Duke/Kentucky/Kansas/North Carolina pom-poms every chance they have.
A Loyola-Gonzaga national title game would send network execs into conniptions, even with the Chicago market to pull from, but it would make for must-watch TV for even casual basketball fans.
