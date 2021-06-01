Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Marion softball can get to Peoria

On the baseball side? Harrisburg, as we discussed in this space last month, is the real deal in 2A. Anything less than reaching the semifinals will be a disappointment for a program that got to the supers two years ago.

Nashville, Zeigler-Royalton, Carterville and Benton will have something to say about that. It was Benton that handed the Bulldogs their one loss of the regular season last month by shutting them out.

In 1A, never count Goreville out until you actually see it get eliminated. The Blackcats expect to play at this time of the year for a reason – they are good and know how to win. But like everyone else in the postseason, they might need a bounce or two to go their way.

Another team that absolutely should be excited about competing for a state title has to be the Du Quoin girls in 1A track and field. Remember that they won the team crown two years ago. Also remember that a number of key contributors to that team are still around.

And when one looks at the fact that the only schools to beat the Indians in a meet this year are 2A squads like Mascoutah and Marion, it means they are a threat to pull off a repeat of sorts this month. Wednesday’s 1A Du Quoin Sectional, if the weather permits it to take place, should provide some clues.