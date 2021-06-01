Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Marion softball can get to Peoria

Marion’s 20-1 rout of Herrin on Tuesday in the Class 3A softball regionals is a reminder that spring – or for this year, summer – sports athletes are getting the chance to play for a state title that COVID-19 denied them last year.
It’s also a reminder that the Wildcats took the first step this time they couldn’t two years ago. Cali McCraw and Massac County stunned them in their first regional game at Carbondale, leaving one of the state’s best 3A squads one-and-done.
This Marion team has been ranked No. 1 in its class by at least one online poll this spring and is capable of getting all the way to Peoria later this month. There’s not a weak spot in the lineup and the arrival of freshman Kaitlyn Reuss has given it a top pitcher in case a 2-1 or 3-2 win is required.
And the Wildcats are chock-full of good athletes who are capable of making plays defensively or creating runs with their speed. Those things go a long way when you get to this time of the season and face better teams.
So who else has a chance to make a long postseason run? You’ve got to look at McCraw and Massac County, who are rolling along with 14 straight wins, in Class 2A. However, 2A is pretty stacked this year, so whoever gets out of here has a shot.
Elverado is probably the best Class 1A team around here, although it’s going to have to straighten out its defense if it wants to make it to Peoria. The lineup, led by Mississippi State commit Morgan Bernardini, can flat-out rake.
On the baseball side? Harrisburg, as we discussed in this space last month, is the real deal in 2A. Anything less than reaching the semifinals will be a disappointment for a program that got to the supers two years ago.
Nashville, Zeigler-Royalton, Carterville and Benton will have something to say about that. It was Benton that handed the Bulldogs their one loss of the regular season last month by shutting them out.
In 1A, never count Goreville out until you actually see it get eliminated. The Blackcats expect to play at this time of the year for a reason – they are good and know how to win. But like everyone else in the postseason, they might need a bounce or two to go their way.
Another team that absolutely should be excited about competing for a state title has to be the Du Quoin girls in 1A track and field. Remember that they won the team crown two years ago. Also remember that a number of key contributors to that team are still around.
And when one looks at the fact that the only schools to beat the Indians in a meet this year are 2A squads like Mascoutah and Marion, it means they are a threat to pull off a repeat of sorts this month. Wednesday’s 1A Du Quoin Sectional, if the weather permits it to take place, should provide some clues.
The rain is sure to provide some interruptions for the postseason in baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer and boys tennis the next 2 ½ weeks. Schedules will have to be adjusted and plans will likely change at the first rain drop – or even a popup.
Regardless, these athletes are going to get a chance to play for state titles. Considering where we were at this time last year or even when the calendar flipped over to 2021, I think we can agree this is considerably better than everyone being idled by the molecular gorilla.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.