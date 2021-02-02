Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Miller successfully carried torch at Carbondale

Albertini has had a first-hand view of Miller’s work since 2004.

“I started my coaching career under coach Miller and we were second in the state,” Albertini said. “The thing that sticks out to me about him is his consistency. The expectations he has for them, the lessons he teaches them … he coaches them the same way no matter who he has and expects the most out of everyone.”

Miller may not add too many more wins to his total over the next six weeks, not just because of the truncated schedule, but because Carbondale graduated all five starters off last year’s regional champions.

However, this will be a coveted job when it becomes open.

“When you think of Jim, you think of guys like (Daryl) Murphy and (Randy) Smithpeters,” said Albertini, referring to the long-time successful coaches at Murphysboro and Harrisburg, respectively.

“Jim just kept on going and carrying the torch. The reputation Carbondale has, you’ll have a lot of coaches who will apply for it, but what Jim has done is pretty amazing.”

THIS AND THAT: At least for this version of a high school basketball season, get ready for some changes to how the game is played over the next six weeks.