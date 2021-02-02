Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Miller successfully carried torch at Carbondale

I saw the news Tuesday morning on Twitter and was surprised.
“BREAKING: Carbondale coach Jim Miller to retire at the end of the season,” it said.
The Terriers’ boys basketball coach will step down in March, completing 23 mostly successful years on the job. No Carbondale coach has won more games than Miller’s 424. Ten of those wins clinched regional titles and two of them earned sectional plaques.
Miller took the Terriers to consecutive Class 2A semifinals in 2004-05, finishing second in 2005. His present .667 winning percentage is the third-best in the program’s history, which dates back to 1922.
“He’s one of the names who is on the Mount Rushmore of Carbondale basketball,” said Terriers athletic director Mark Albertini on Tuesday afternoon. “Those are going to be some pretty big shoes to fill, and we know that.”
Miller’s square jaw and piercing eyes would cut quite a sight atop a mountain face – think Kurt Russell’s portrayal of 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey coach Herb Brooks in Miracle and you aren’t far off – much less on a sideline that he’s patrolled with distinction.
Only three of Miller’s teams have finished on the south side of .500. Half of those teams procured at least 20 wins, including a couple in recent years that some thought would do well just to notch a winning season.
Albertini has had a first-hand view of Miller’s work since 2004.
“I started my coaching career under coach Miller and we were second in the state,” Albertini said. “The thing that sticks out to me about him is his consistency. The expectations he has for them, the lessons he teaches them … he coaches them the same way no matter who he has and expects the most out of everyone.”
Miller may not add too many more wins to his total over the next six weeks, not just because of the truncated schedule, but because Carbondale graduated all five starters off last year’s regional champions.
However, this will be a coveted job when it becomes open.
“When you think of Jim, you think of guys like (Daryl) Murphy and (Randy) Smithpeters,” said Albertini, referring to the long-time successful coaches at Murphysboro and Harrisburg, respectively.
“Jim just kept on going and carrying the torch. The reputation Carbondale has, you’ll have a lot of coaches who will apply for it, but what Jim has done is pretty amazing.”
THIS AND THAT: At least for this version of a high school basketball season, get ready for some changes to how the game is played over the next six weeks.
The biggest one will be masks, which all players and officials will have to wear per IDPH rules. It’s going to be interesting to see how coaches use their benches. My guess is they’ll have to substitute more often in order to keep players fresh for the fourth quarter.
Mandatory timeouts will be a new thing. There will be one at the under-5 mark in each quarter, designed to give everyone a chance to catch their breath.
And say so long to the jump ball. The visiting team will get first possession to start the game, and the home team gets the ball to start the second half. If there is overtime, the refs will conduct a coin toss and the winner gets possession.
Finally, the IHSA announced Monday night that schools whose regions are in Phase 4 will get expanded scheduling opportunities. They’ll be allowed to schedule games 30 miles outside their region.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.