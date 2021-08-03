Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Miners, Pinto swing from the heels

There would be worse places to start a pro career for Rocker than Rent One Park. After all, it’s the home of very forgiving power alleys, a successful franchise, the league’s all-time winningest manager and a good pitching coach in Eric Minshall.

Rent One may not be the pitcher’s heaven that the old Astrodome was or Wrigley Field is when the wind is blowing in, but that 392-foot sign in left-center field and the fact the ball doesn’t carry well from the alleys to dead center sure gives a hurler a good feeling most nights.

And before one scoffs too loudly at the concept of a top draft pick spending his first professional dollars in an independent league, you might want to remember J.D. Drew. The prized outfielder spurned the Phillies’ $2.6 million offer after being tabbed second in the 1997 draft, earning his first pro paycheck with the Northern League’s St. Paul Saints.

Drew went on to have a solid 14-year MLB career, batting .278 and cracking 242 homers. So obviously, taking the independent route didn’t have an adverse effect on Drew’s future.

Simply put, it was worth Pinto’s time to perform a figurative kick of the tires on Rocker. As I was once told by a great philosopher, “When you have a tuchus, you have a chance.”

___