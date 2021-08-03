Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Miners, Pinto swing from the heels

Swinging from the heels.
It’s what a hitter desperate for a homer is said to do.
It’s also what Miners manager Mike Pinto did in a sense Monday on Twitter.
Answering a tweet that encouraged Mets first round pick Kumar Rocker to start his pro career in the Frontier League, Pinto pinged Rocker in response. He pointed out that the father of Rocker’s Vanderbilt teammate, Christian Little, played with Southern Illinois before encouraging Rocker to message him.
For those not familiar with Rocker’s situation, the Commodore star wasn’t offered a contract by New York by the 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday. The Mets declined to offer him because they have medical concerns about Rocker’s rocket right arm, which launches fastballs at nearly 100 mph along with a wipeout slider that’s of MLB caliber.
Rocker, who went 28-10 in the last 2 ½ years at Vanderbilt, is not going back to college. There’s nothing left for him to prove in college baseball. He’ll go back into next year’s draft and it’s likely some other franchise will take a chance on him.
Pinto said in a text on Tuesday that he hasn’t heard back from Rocker and that’s all right. It was a no-lose situation for the manager. Either he asks for a response and doesn’t get it, or he gets one and things go from there.
There would be worse places to start a pro career for Rocker than Rent One Park. After all, it’s the home of very forgiving power alleys, a successful franchise, the league’s all-time winningest manager and a good pitching coach in Eric Minshall.
Rent One may not be the pitcher’s heaven that the old Astrodome was or Wrigley Field is when the wind is blowing in, but that 392-foot sign in left-center field and the fact the ball doesn’t carry well from the alleys to dead center sure gives a hurler a good feeling most nights.
And before one scoffs too loudly at the concept of a top draft pick spending his first professional dollars in an independent league, you might want to remember J.D. Drew. The prized outfielder spurned the Phillies’ $2.6 million offer after being tabbed second in the 1997 draft, earning his first pro paycheck with the Northern League’s St. Paul Saints.
Drew went on to have a solid 14-year MLB career, batting .278 and cracking 242 homers. So obviously, taking the independent route didn’t have an adverse effect on Drew’s future.
Simply put, it was worth Pinto’s time to perform a figurative kick of the tires on Rocker. As I was once told by a great philosopher, “When you have a tuchus, you have a chance.”
I’m no gymnastics expert and neither are most of the faceless keyboard warriors who took to social media in the last week to criticize Simone Biles for bowing out of most of her scheduled events at the Olympics.
I read one social media post that called her out for not being a team player. Perhaps this genius didn’t realize that by benching herself, Biles was actually thinking of the team first, since she was citing her mental health and didn’t feel like she could be at her best.
Given that Biles and many of these tiny ladies (and in some cases, girls) do a lot of their work way up in the air, where you have to be equal parts precise and fearless, being fit mentally is as important as physically.
Biles’ sterling Olympic record, accomplished against a fair amount of adversity, makes any argument against her simply stupid.
