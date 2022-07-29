Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Missing baseball and the Miners

So Rent One Park is getting used until Tuesday for the sport for which it was built. The Colt Pony World Series started bright and early Friday morning with the first of 18 games between now and Tuesday night at the former home of the Miners.

While the crowds of 2021 might not reflect it, there are people around here that miss having baseball on a nightly basis in the summer. I was reminded of that reality earlier this month when I took a trip to Sauget for a Frontier League matchup between Washington and the host Gateway Grizzlies.

The charm of baseball is that it’s fair and orderly on the field, yet occasionally unfair and chaotic off it. Go to a ballpark three hours before a game and it’s the quietest, yet most fun place to be for a seasoned observer.

It’s the best time to catch players for an interview and see them in a relaxed state. The work a player does at 3:45 often determines if he and his teammates are celebrating a win at 9:45.

But it’s not all business – yet. Even though these guys aren’t major leaguers, they’re pros and know how to get their work done without grinding their teeth into dust

By the time they open the gates for fans at GCS Credit Union Ballpark an hour before first pitch, the batting cage is wheeled off the field and the players are mostly back in their clubhouses. When they emerge about a half-hour before the game, one can almost hear the ballpark’s heart beating faintly as fans take their seats, two by two.

Even on a night like this one, where the attendance was not even four figures and some of the fans were more interested in launching profane discussions about their travel ball organizations, it was easy to get back into the familiar rhythms of baseball.

Runner gets on first, are they going to hit-and-run or just straight steal? How does the pitcher try to get outs when his stuff and command are sub-par? And do they really have a bacon cheeseburger on a Krispy Kreme donut here (the answer, by the way, is yes)?

Since I wasn’t really there for the game – just to do some pregame interviews of former Miners for stories we printed a couple of weeks ago – I had the freedom to wander between the press box and the seats.

Gateway’s ballpark has a nice, intimate feel to it, even if the dimensions are so short that it unfairly skews the game towards offense. If you have a good crowd on the right night, it probably has a wonderful atmosphere.

The sightlines are outstanding and the Grizzlies do one thing that every fan should appreciate. Their concession stands stay open until the last out. There’s more than one place where if you had a hankering for an eighth-inning soda or even a dog, you’re out of luck. Not at Gateway.

Yet even during a four-run sixth inning rally that gave the Grizzlies an 8-7 win over the Wild Things, there wasn’t much buzz to the place. In some ways, it reminded me of the last years at Rent One, where for some late-season games you could barely round up enough fans to start a good fight.

But I can tell you right now that I suspect the diehards, not to mention folks like myself, John Homan, Richard Blakely, Todd Hefferman and Les Winkeler, would gladly put up with mostly empty seats and a library atmosphere if it meant a steady diet of pro baseball.