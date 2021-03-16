Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Moneyball makes its way to Carbondale

Forget Billy Beane.
The SIU softball team is playing its own form of Moneyball, one that might even make Beane – or Brad Pitt – smile with envy.
Tuesday’s 6-2 win over SEMO made the Salukis 18-2, the best record a Kerri Blaylock-coached team has ever carried into Missouri Valley Conference play. And even without shortstop Ashley Wood, out for the season’s remainder with a left knee injury, SIU enters conference play as the favorite to win it.
And it should. No team has more preseason all-conference picks than the Salukis’ four. And few teams in Division I can boast a stronger, more experienced core than SIU.
In second baseman Maddy Vermejan, the Salukis have a leadoff hitter who fits the bill. Vermejan gets on base nearly 60 percent of the time, which is just ridiculous. She set the school record Tuesday when she got hit by a pitch for the 72nd time in her career.
Call her the Human Bruise, and call her the key to the offense. When she gets on, this team scores runs. And this team mirrors her style of play, using any means necessary to get on base.
SIU’s team batting average of .248 is nothing special, but its 102 walks leads Division I. Want to know how a team can average nearly five runs per game while hitting less than .250? Watch the Salukis work a pitcher like Joe Torre’s Yankees of the late 90s.
Their patient approach might cost them a called third strike occasionally, maybe even kill a rally. But the payoff shows during games like Tuesday’s. Six runs, five hits, five walks and three hit batters.
“Our offense has really good hitters,” catcher Katelyn Massa said. “We know what to do. And even if it’s 0-2, we are still going to get a good hack at the ball.”
To support Massa’s argument, SIU’s three biggest hits Tuesday all occurred with two strikes – a two-run single by Elisabeth Huckleberry in the first, Massa’s RBI single an inning later and Massa’s no-doubt clout over the left field wall in the fourth.
Simply put, this team grinds on every pitch. They made SEMO’s Paytience Holman throw a whopping 109 pitches just to get through four innings.
And when the Salukis are on defense, they get to 21 outs efficiently because their pitchers aren’t giving away free bases. Sarah Harness, Madi Eberle and Carlee Jo Clark have combined to issue only 25 walks in 142 1/3 innings.
Their strikeout-walk ratio is nearly 5-1, but that still leaves plenty of outs for the defense to record, as only Harness can be termed a strikeout pitcher. Eberle and Clark are pitch-to-contact types, which works just fine with this unit.
Wood’s absence would be hard to fill for most teams, but SIU can plug Jansen into her spot and not lose a thing defensively. Sidney Sikes is a Webgem in waiting at third – go see her ridiculous diving catch of a looping liner from the sixth inning if you don’t believe me – and there’s not a shoddy defender in the lineup.
MVC play starts Saturday when Drake rolls into town for a doubleheader. Even without Wood’s power bat and plus defense, the hand Blaylock plays is one a lot of other coaches would like to deal most days.
“I believe in us,” Massa said. “I’m very excited to see how we play in the conference. I want to see if we can go get a championship.”
And if they do, maybe Brad Pitt can make his way to Carbondale for a sequel.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.