Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Moneyball makes its way to Carbondale

Their patient approach might cost them a called third strike occasionally, maybe even kill a rally. But the payoff shows during games like Tuesday’s. Six runs, five hits, five walks and three hit batters.

“Our offense has really good hitters,” catcher Katelyn Massa said. “We know what to do. And even if it’s 0-2, we are still going to get a good hack at the ball.”

To support Massa’s argument, SIU’s three biggest hits Tuesday all occurred with two strikes – a two-run single by Elisabeth Huckleberry in the first, Massa’s RBI single an inning later and Massa’s no-doubt clout over the left field wall in the fourth.

Simply put, this team grinds on every pitch. They made SEMO’s Paytience Holman throw a whopping 109 pitches just to get through four innings.

And when the Salukis are on defense, they get to 21 outs efficiently because their pitchers aren’t giving away free bases. Sarah Harness, Madi Eberle and Carlee Jo Clark have combined to issue only 25 walks in 142 1/3 innings.

Their strikeout-walk ratio is nearly 5-1, but that still leaves plenty of outs for the defense to record, as only Harness can be termed a strikeout pitcher. Eberle and Clark are pitch-to-contact types, which works just fine with this unit.