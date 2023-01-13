Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Morris chronicles McLeansboro title run

If you’re already looking for a Christmas gift for next December, some might say you’re crazy, because Santa Claus is taking some well-deserved time off after another hectic Christmas Eve where he somehow went down all those chimneys in 24 hours.

But if you’re that person who might watch Hallmark year-round, Jeff Morris has an idea for you. And if you’re a fan of Southern Illinois prep basketball in general and Hamilton County hoops in particular, you might want to give this a read.

Morris is penning a book on McLeansboro’s 1984 Class A state championship team that went 35-0 behind 6-8 Brian Sloan, coach David Lee and a whole bunch of personalities that included a pair of great head coaches in waiting, a future two-time NBA Finals coach and the author’s occasional contributions off the bench.

The idea for the book came when Morris read Matt Wynn’s book on the career of former prep coaching legend – and successful SIU coach – Rich Herrin.

“I liked how he wrote the book and liked how he recapped each year, and how he got quotes from his players and their opponents,” Morris said Wednesday.

From there, the concept developed. Key photos came from a former writer with a paper that no longer exists, the McLeansboro Times-Leader. Morris has done quite a bit of spadework to find details from crucial games while talking with teammates and opponents.

The game that most sticks out in his mind – and many others in the area – is a 53-51 super-sectional win over Breese Mater Dei at the old SIU Arena. The fire marshal either looked the other way or was blindfolded as a crowd of about 11,000 overflowed the building for the matchup of unbeatens.

Sloan made the difference on both ends of the floor. He put McLeansboro ahead in the closing seconds and then rejected Phil Boeckmann’s 15-footer just before the final horn. It was probably a tougher challenge for McLeansboro than any of its three games at old Assembly Hall in Champaign.

After boat-racing Hinckley-Big Rock 64-35 in the quarterfinals and Lena-Winslow 61-39 in the semifinals, McLeansboro dumped Mount Pulaski 57-50 for the championship. Sloan turned in a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The son of arguably McLeansboro’s favorite man, Jerry Sloan, Brian Sloan probably wound up in Southern Illinois as a result of the Chicago Bulls canning his dad as their head coach two years earlier. Jerry Sloan and his family moved back to Hamilton County after his dismissal.

Morris remembers Jerry Sloan lending the occasional hand to his son’s team, even running a practice one day when Lee had to be away for personal reasons.

“Most of the time, Jerry would sit up at the top of the gym and not say much,” Morris remembered. “But he did some work behind the scenes. He didn’t like to talk about it because he was a humble guy, but he helped that staff.”

And that was a high-powered staff with the occasional helping hand from a knowledgeable parent. Lee’s assistant coaches were Curt Reed and Randy Smithpeters, who combined to win more than 1,000 games during their head coaching careers. Smithpeters guided Harrisburg to a 2013 Class 2A title.

Morris intends to talk with players from Mount Pulaski as he seeks the finishing touches on this book. He is shooting to have it finished by April 1 with a December release – just in time to stuff the next batch of holiday stockings.

So if you’re a basketball fan and especially a Hamilton County fan, you now have a really early hint to give someone.