Sports Column | Bucky Dent: MVC moves quickly, wisely to add Murray State

Time to start the rest of your weekend with some random rants.

1. The Missouri Valley Conference has moved quickly to help increase its relevance on the mid-major scene by bagging Murray State as its 11th member, which become official on Friday.

The Racers give their new Valley – they were members of the Ohio Valley, dating back to 1948 – one of the nation’s top mid-major programs on a yearly basis. Murray State has excellent fan support, good facilities and a commitment to doing things the right way.

While losing Loyola was a body blow that the MVC couldn’t have expected, adding Belmont and Murray State more than makes up for it. Those two will give the MVC a chance for multiple NCAA Tournament berths more often than not.

Multiple sources report the MVC is aiming to add a 12th school before the month ends. Texas-Arlington and Kansas City have made it clear they want to join, but Illinois-Chicago should be the pick. The Flames would allow the MVC to maintain a presence in Chicago and certainly offer a nice basketball facility in Credit Union 1 Arena.

Texas-Arlington has a nice, new arena, but aside from giving Dallas Baptist a rival in MVC baseball, what sense does it make to have UTA in the Valley? Kansas City makes more sense geographically and probably has a better program than UIC, but its basketball facility screams high school gym.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: A reminder of why we must stay vigilant There is a tendency these days to take every opinion piece and make it into a political stat…

Not that the folks running the MVC need my advice, by any means, but if they’re going to go to 12 schools, UIC appears to be the best choice for No. 12.

2. Dumbest thing I’ve seen in a while: The person who recently tried to tie the postponements of recent SIU men’s basketball games in with the Saluki football team’s concerns about opponents opting out during the 2021 spring football season.

As I asked him on social media Sunday night, what does basketball have to do with football? Different situations, different reactions. This isn’t one size fits all. Does this guy really think SIU should go ahead and play basketball just because its football team wanted to play in April?

Look, I wasn’t around the football program last spring other than for two games, so I don’t know what was being said in and around the building. But it doesn’t take a genius to realize that one team’s COVID-19 issues in one sport has absolutely zippo to do with another team’s desire to play a different sport.

3. SIU’s women’s basketball team found out Friday that its postponed game at Missouri State would be made up on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. in Springfield. That sets up a home-and-home between the Salukis and Bears, who play two nights earlier at Banterra Center.

That was probably the best place for the MVC to slot the game. It keeps both programs from having to deal with a three-game week and creates a chance for both games to be really meaningful if SIU can build on last weekend’s sweep of Valparaiso and Loyola.

4. Sounds hard to believe with the recent cold spell that’s left snow on the ground, but we aren’t that far away from softball season starting for the Salukis. I was reminded of it earlier Friday when coach Kerri Blaylock praised their first workout.

SIU opens on Feb. 11 when they play the College of Charleston at a tournament in Troy, Ala. The Salukis return seven players with significant experience from an NCAA Tournament team, including the kind of ace pitcher in Sarah Harness that gives them a chance against anyone.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.