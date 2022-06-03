Sports Column | Bucky Dent: NCAA snub stings SIU baseball team

On Friday, the NCAA baseball tournament started at 16 sites around the country. Not included in the festivities was SIU and its 44-16 record.

Maybe if the Salukis had won their fifth elimination game in 55 hours Sunday, the nation might have gotten to see the power bat of J.T. Weber, the all-fields hitting of MVC Player of the Year Kaeber Rog and the unconventional sidearm slants of Matthew Steidl.

They might have gotten to see how Ryan Rodriguez produces with men on base, maybe could have found out if Pier-Olivier Boucher and Nick Hagedorn could have continued their MVC tourney heroics and even marveled at how fast Noah Farmer works.

Which reminds me: Watching Farmer pitch on Sunday in the first championship round game against Missouri State was an advertisement for no pitch clock. From the time he caught the ball after a pitch to the time he released his next pitch, it was literally seven seconds between pitches.

If you wonder why SIU seems to win when Farmer pitches, look no further than that. Want to see a team make plays and get hits? Give them a pitcher who works fast and throws strikes, and gets them off the field to the bat rack.

Anyway, I digress. I can’t tell you how coach Lance Rhodes took the news when the field was announced Monday morning. I can tell you he was convinced early Sunday night the Salukis should have earned an at-large.

I can also tell you after watching more than my fair share of college baseball since late February, SIU passed the eye test. It could have won a game, maybe two, with the right draw in the tournament.

More than that might have been problematic because of a lack of pitching depth. Then again, the Salukis found a way to win four elimination games in just over 48 hours last weekend. Guys like Jordan Bloemer and Ben Chapman stepped up in critical spots.

Bloemer gave SIU 7 2/3 outstanding innings Saturday night against Evansville. Chapman supplied a save and a win in roughly 18 hours, getting the last four outs in the Evansville win and then soaking up the last five innings – after Farmer toughed out four innings on one day’s rest – to pick up the win over Missouri State.

Much was made of the Salukis’ non-conference schedule being weak. It’s hard to defend something rated nearly 200th. But what also doesn’t need an explanation is SIU’s 14-5 record against the top 100 in RPI.

That includes a 3-1 mark against Dallas Baptist; none of those games were in Carbondale. That also includes a home-and-home sweep of Ohio Valley Conference champion Murray State, a 4-2 mark against Missouri State and a series win against Big 10 foe Illinois.

Some locals have opined on social media this week that the NCAA system is broken. I’m not sure I’d go that far, largely because I’m not sure I have a better idea to select the field than the committee does.

But what I would say is that I’m not sure the committee actually watched games. I don’t think it’s unfair to suggest they selected the field entirely off spreadsheets and metrics. If that was the case, it’s easy – and lazy.

There is merit to playing a good schedule, as Dallas Baptist did. There’s also merit to winning a regular season title, as SIU did. Twenty-one games in a top 10 RPI conference should carry more weight than it appeared to this year.

And going 3-1 against a team that gets the at-large bid you felt you should have is going to sting the Salukis for a while.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

