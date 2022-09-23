Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Northwestern win is one of SIU's biggest

I’m aware that Illinois isn’t exactly a hotbed of FBS football. Illinois is getting better under Bret Bielema but is still at least two recruiting classes away from being able to compete with the upper echelon of the Big 10 Conference.

Northwestern has probably overachieved for most of the last 25 years, given its academic restrictions that don’t give it access to the same kind of athletes everyone else in the Big Ten possesses. For it to win a conference title or even its division, as it’s done twice since 2018, can’t be underestimated.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: College football games are too long College football is a grand spectacle at its very best. I know; I’ve seen it enough when it’…

The Wildcat team I watched last week in Evanston, where SIU fans took over half-filled Ryan Field with “SIU” chants in the fourth quarter of a well-earned 31-24 win, probably wouldn’t win the Missouri Valley Football Conference this year. They don’t have enough speed and aside from running back Evan Hull, who’s the real deal, don’t have enough playmakers on offense.

But with all that being said and without consulting folks like Les Winkeler and Mike Reis who have seen hundreds more SIU football games than I, I still feel safe crawling out on a limb and saying it’s one of the biggest wins the program’s had in years.

Look at the circumstances here. The Salukis started the year ranked 9th in FCS. Or to look at it another way, the voters felt this was a team worthy of hosting a first round playoff game. Maybe even earn a bye and host a second round game if they did something special.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: How SIU football reaches next level Hopes are high for SIU’s football team this year and they should be, since they return 14 st…

So what happened to start the season? Most of you already know, but I’ll explain it for the folks reading this for the first time. They lost 64-29 at Incarnate Word, which I believe was a bad matchup but still an embarrassing margin and then fell 34-31 two weeks ago to Southeast Missouri State at home.

That could have been a win. The defense appeared to get two 4th down stops on the RedHawks’ final drive, but pass interference calls kept SEMO alive. It eventually found the end zone with 11 seconds left.

You couldn’t invent a worse way to lose, maybe not even via a Hail Mary. The Salukis were 0-2 after being a top 10 team to start the year. Forget the rankings; this was a team whose season was already on the verge of disaster when viewed through the lens of August expectations.

That’s why I think the argument can be made this was a bigger win than maybe either of the road playoff wins in 2021. With one rather important caveat: That SIU validate last week’s result with a winning streak that leads to a third straight FCS playoff berth.

The comparison was made after Saturday’s win to a 38-14 romp over North Dakota State in February 2021 that ended the Bison’s 39-game winning streak. What some might not remember is what the Salukis did after earning a sliver of the national spotlight.

They traveled to Youngstown State on a freezing cold March day and pulled out a close win, then eked out a victory over Northern Iowa. In a shortened COVID-19 season where every game counted a bit more, winning those two games enabled SIU to earn a playoff spot.

In a one-game shot, anyone can win. That’s the thing we all love about sports. But all the excitement the Salukis have generated with that win and all those $31.24 ticket packages the athletic department pitched this week to celebrate?

All of it won’t mean much of anything if they come out Saturday and lose at home to North Dakota.