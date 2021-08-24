Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Of baseball and fascinating meetings

Anyway, it was pretty low-key, yet set the tone for the night. Catcher Arturo Nieto, pitcher Chase Cunningham and pitching coach Eric Minshall went over the Evansville hitters and how they wanted to pitch them.

One might think it was Minshall reading over the scouting reports and the players nodding or grunting an occasional “uh, uh” as he bounced from batter to batter. But it was more like three guys talking over beers after 18 holes at the local muni – occasionally serious, yet with a cheerful understanding of what had to be done.

“You can double up on him, as long as you change location,” they said of one hitter.

“He’s hitting that high, outside fastball now. We can’t throw that pitch like we did earlier,” Minshall said of another.

“If we pitch him correctly, he can’t hurt us,” he said of a third.

All that stuff was right, but there is always one important variable that decides whether all that information works or not – the human factor. Could Cunningham and Nieto execute the game plan properly to put all that data to good use?