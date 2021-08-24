Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Of baseball and fascinating meetings

In 40 years writing about sports, I’ve been fortunate enough to do a lot of things people in this business don’t get to.
I’ve slapped bylines on stories from two World Series, two Stanley Cup Finals, a Women’s Final Four and countless great NCAA Tournament games. Not to mention a truckload of state tournament title matchups, interviews with stars like Bob Gibson, Pat Summitt and P.K. Subban.
Heck, I’ve even spent an October Saturday freezing my tuchus off covering a cross country regional in Marissa, but that’s another story for another time.
But I’d have to say that the 10-15 minutes I spent in the coaches’ office last Tuesday at Rent One Park were among the most fascinating of my career. There, I sat with our photographer, Byron Hetzler, and watched the daily pitcher-catcher meeting before the Miners’ game with Evansville as part of our all-access story detailing a day in the franchise’s life.
For a baseball honk like myself, I’ve always imagined what happened in those meetings. Oh, sure, I knew the whole point of it, but until you actually attend one, you never really have an idea of how it goes down.
Well, I learned what it’s like and it was an eye-popping experience. In talking with our interim editor, Lauren Cross, the day after, I told her it would probably compare with a political writer being invited to sit in on a foreign policy meeting in the White House.
Anyway, it was pretty low-key, yet set the tone for the night. Catcher Arturo Nieto, pitcher Chase Cunningham and pitching coach Eric Minshall went over the Evansville hitters and how they wanted to pitch them.
One might think it was Minshall reading over the scouting reports and the players nodding or grunting an occasional “uh, uh” as he bounced from batter to batter. But it was more like three guys talking over beers after 18 holes at the local muni – occasionally serious, yet with a cheerful understanding of what had to be done.
“You can double up on him, as long as you change location,” they said of one hitter.
“He’s hitting that high, outside fastball now. We can’t throw that pitch like we did earlier,” Minshall said of another.
“If we pitch him correctly, he can’t hurt us,” he said of a third.
All that stuff was right, but there is always one important variable that decides whether all that information works or not – the human factor. Could Cunningham and Nieto execute the game plan properly to put all that data to good use?
The answer, as you have probably read by now, was yes. Cunningham tossed seven shutout innings and Nieto also chipped in an RBI double, plus a sacrifice bunt that led to the other run, in a 2-0 victory that started a series sweep that helped propel Southern Illinois back into the West Division race.
Seeing the game plan of late afternoon unfold in front of your eyes that night was probably the highlight of reporting the entire day. I felt like I understood more about the game that night than I had when I started the day, which is what I hoped would happen.
And if I understand more about the game, it helps me do a better job of reporting it to you, which is what this enterprise is all about.
It may not have possessed the prestige of sitting in Wrigley Field for Game 5 of the 2016 World Series, but eyeballing that meeting at the ballpark last week.
When you learn how the sausage gets made, it gives you a whole new appreciation of what goes on.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.