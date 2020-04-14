Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Of football coaches and perspective

Funny, it was hard to tell he was older than, say, about 9 or 10 during that rant. But that seemed downright normal compared to his comments that he should get his football players back by May 1 so he could start training them for the 2020 season.

After all, according to Gundy, they’re 18-22 year old men who should be able to fight off the coronavirus. Not even Mr. Science – a.k.a. John Candy on SCTV from the 70s and 80s – could mount a defense for Gundy on that one.

Then there’s Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who wins national championships, makes outrageous sums of money and apparently wants to play the role of Captain America. Swinney said recently that his one goal was to run down that hill and kick it off in the valley.

That refers to the Tigers’ pregame tradition of running down the hill behind an end zone at their stadium, known as Death Valley. It’s not known what scientific evidence Dr. Swinney consulted prior to making his theories public, although he did manage to compare the battle against COVID-19 to storming the beaches at Normandy.