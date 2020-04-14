Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Of football coaches and perspective

A former colleague of mine once made the observation that football coaches are among the most paranoid breed of people to roam the earth unsupervised.
He may have been thinking of the one in northeast Tennessee who once threw a fit after his team lost 35-7 to an opponent whose star player was Jason Witten. Yep, the Jason Witten who remains a much better NFL tight end than a broadcaster.
Anyway, this particular coach, on this particular night, picked the occasion of a lopsided loss to scorch me because I penned a three-part feature that week on a rival school’s coaching staff. That said team’s coaching staff beat this particular coach the week I hung around with them didn’t help his notably rotten mood.
“Why don’t you go ask them?,” he sneered. “They’ve obviously better than we are.”
While not all football coaches I’ve dealt with in 39 years of doing this fit into that category – indeed, I would say nearly every one in Southern Illinois has enough perspective to know that it’s not life or death – you get reminders that my colleague is still on to something.
Take the bizarre reasoning of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who isn’t exactly a stranger to unusual statements. You might remember that back in 2007, Gundy uncorked a tirade for the ages at Oklahoma City sports columnist Jenni Carlson that included the phrase, “I’m a man, I’m 40!”
Funny, it was hard to tell he was older than, say, about 9 or 10 during that rant. But that seemed downright normal compared to his comments that he should get his football players back by May 1 so he could start training them for the 2020 season.
After all, according to Gundy, they’re 18-22 year old men who should be able to fight off the coronavirus. Not even Mr. Science – a.k.a. John Candy on SCTV from the 70s and 80s – could mount a defense for Gundy on that one.
Then there’s Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who wins national championships, makes outrageous sums of money and apparently wants to play the role of Captain America. Swinney said recently that his one goal was to run down that hill and kick it off in the valley.
That refers to the Tigers’ pregame tradition of running down the hill behind an end zone at their stadium, known as Death Valley. It’s not known what scientific evidence Dr. Swinney consulted prior to making his theories public, although he did manage to compare the battle against COVID-19 to storming the beaches at Normandy.
All that foolishness aside, I agree with Todd Hefferman – we broached the subject during a podcast on Tuesday – that football will be played this fall. It’s hard to see the NFL and Power 5 colleges passing on TV money, even if it’s decreed that games must be contested in front of limited crowds.
We are at a fragile time in this crisis. There are signs that the curve is flattening, but the number of cases and deaths are still frightening. We’re itching for live sports to return to our daily routine, but returning to the old comforts of what used to be normal life could be more deadly.
Murphysboro coach Gary Carter told me in December that football coaches are the most adaptable people around. I know he is, and I know a lot of them who embody that in their daily lives.
But there are some that could stand to realize that if things haven’t truly leveled off in a couple of months, it might be wiser to punt than to try to convert a literal 4th-and-life.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
