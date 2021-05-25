Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Of Jason Smith and Kodak moments

By squeezing the plate on SIU’s Sarah Harness and ASU’s Lindsay Lopez, Smith made himself a target from about the second hitter of the game. Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock made her feelings about the strike zone known three different times in the bottom of the first before being asked to exit, stage right.

That created instant reaction on Twitter, and not just from SIU fans. SIU’s Twitter threw up a postage stamp on their page, saying it symbolized the strike zone. Some of the Salukis' MVC opponents, such as Evansville’s Eryn Gould, were also quick to voice their objections to the happenings in the desert.

Being the snark-meister that I am, I joined in with my thoughts. I actually wondered if I was being a bit harsh until I saw a couple of the great college pitchers of the last 20 years – and former Olympians – chiming in.

“I’d have been tossed from the circle already,” said former Texas star Cat Osterman on Twitter.

“Lol, this is so laughable,” said former Tennessee standout Monica Abbott.

Based on 32 years of umpiring, I know it’s possible to have a bad game in a big situation. I went to a college softball umpires’ camp 10 years ago in Rock Hill, S.C., just before I moved to Southern Illinois.