Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Of Jason Smith and Kodak moments

A few years ago, a young NBA referee named Lauren Holtkamp found trouble with the Los Angeles Clippers, as referees tended to. With strong personalities like Chris Paul, Matt Barnes and DeAndre Jordan, the Clippers picked up their share of technicals.
One night in Cleveland, Holtkamp T’d up Paul after a simple inbounds pass for mouthing. Then she got Jordan on the next trip down the floor when he yelled a profanity after a putback, feeling a foul should have been called.
As the Clippers raged and Holtkamp’s veteran partners tried to pick up the pieces, Reggie Miller said, “Lauren Holtkamp, having her Kodak moment.”
Well, Reggie Miller, Lauren Holtkamp and the Clippers were nowhere near Arizona State University on Thursday night, but there was a fair amount of chaos raging around Farrington Stadium.
That’s because umpire Jason Smith had his Kodak moment, a picture the SIU and Arizona State softball teams probably wish had never developed. Upon further review, I’m going to take a straight guess and say he wished it hadn’t happened, either.
For those who haven’t heard, here are the basics: Smith set up a strike zone that was about the size of a caraway seed. He did so on the first night of the NCAA Tournament, which was the worst possible time because it was the only game going.
By squeezing the plate on SIU’s Sarah Harness and ASU’s Lindsay Lopez, Smith made himself a target from about the second hitter of the game. Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock made her feelings about the strike zone known three different times in the bottom of the first before being asked to exit, stage right.
That created instant reaction on Twitter, and not just from SIU fans. SIU’s Twitter threw up a postage stamp on their page, saying it symbolized the strike zone. Some of the Salukis' MVC opponents, such as Evansville’s Eryn Gould, were also quick to voice their objections to the happenings in the desert.
Being the snark-meister that I am, I joined in with my thoughts. I actually wondered if I was being a bit harsh until I saw a couple of the great college pitchers of the last 20 years – and former Olympians – chiming in.
“I’d have been tossed from the circle already,” said former Texas star Cat Osterman on Twitter.
“Lol, this is so laughable,” said former Tennessee standout Monica Abbott.
Based on 32 years of umpiring, I know it’s possible to have a bad game in a big situation. I went to a college softball umpires’ camp 10 years ago in Rock Hill, S.C., just before I moved to Southern Illinois.
I bombed my first night behind the plate in Rock Hill, so I didn’t get a college assignment. No big deal. I didn’t deserve one based on that game. It happens.
The strike zone can be one of the easiest things to maintain or the hardest. It depends on your sharpness, the consistency of the pitching and how good the catchers are in front of you. If you have 1,000 umpires, you have 1,000 strike zones.
I’m going to guess that Jason Smith is capable of being a good umpire or he wouldn’t been tasked with an NCAA regional. But SIU and Arizona State deserved better than that performance on Thursday night in the desert.
I won’t try to tell you I have the solution. But I know it’s not to stand there and watch that thing unfold like it did. Because it ultimately embarrassed the NCAA.
Do better, NCAA, if you care. Or else other umpires might just endure other Kodak moments.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.