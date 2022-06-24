Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Of Ron Popeil and SIU football

If you’ve watched any TV at all, you remember Ron Popeil.

How could you possibly forget the Pocket Fisherman, the Veg-O-Matic or the infamous spray can to cover those annoying bald spots atop one’s dome? Not to mention the legendary tag line, “But wait, there’s more!”

Which brings us to my interview with SIU wide receiver Avante Cox the other night. So you’re probably asking just what in the world he has in common with an infomercial pitchman who spawned the immortal Bass-O-Matic of Saturday Night Live fame?

Well, since you mentioned it, here’s how. If you thought 790 words on Cox in yesterday’s paper were sufficient, as Mr. Popeil might have said on your TV at 1:32 one morning when you were still digesting David Letterman’s latest late-night hijinks: But wait, there’s more.

Specifically, there’s more about his new role as a team leader and about a receiving corps that has a big hole to fill in Landon Lenoir, the team’s leading receiver last year when Cox battled injuries over the season’s second half.

The ingredients are there with Izaiah Hartrup, Arkansas State transfer Javan Hawes and Jathen Jones ready for extensive playing time. There’s also Cox’s twin, D’Ante’, who Avante says can do the same things he does.

“It’s definitely going to be something different since I’ve been here,” Cox said. “Landon was my big partner and that’s a big shoe to fill. Everyone has different attributes to their game. Izaiah will be a big asset, especially if a team has all eyes on me.

“My twin can do what I can do, Zach Gibson is a big receiver. Jathen Jones could be a nice little deep threat for us. Seeing our depth from last year to now … we have a lot more depth.”

And it’s depth that will matter for the Salukis this fall. When you play in the FCS’ version of the Southeastern Conference, it’s all hands on deck every week. As coaches are fond of saying, it takes a village to win. If you’re playing in the same league with three other top 10 teams, including the colossus known as North Dakota State, you’ll need all your resources to win games.

One resource that Cox will call on for the first time in his career is being a guy who others look up to in the locker room. As a sixth-year senior on a team that lost its fair share of experience to graduation, Cox knows his example will be followed.

“I like it a lot because it’s a different role than I’ve ever had in my life,” he said. “We had such an old group last year that you’d lead by example for yourself. With younger guys, they are watching every step you take.”

It’s funny how time flies. We’re just over halfway from the end of spring practice to the start of SIU’s season Sept. 3 in San Antonio against Incarnate Word. In just over a month, the Missouri Valley Football Conference will hold its virtual media days.

Not too long after that, the Salukis will gather to start preseason practice and begin the gauntlet. Eleven games, eight in the conference, six on the road, and probably at least six of them against ranked teams. That doesn’t include a Sept. 17 trip to Big Ten foe Northwestern, which despite last year’s 3-9 record generally fields good teams under Pat Fitzgerald.

It's going to be here before you know it. And to paraphrase the guy who made the Feather Touch Knife famous, you’d better be ready to slice or you’ll get diced.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

