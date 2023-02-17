One has to approach this job with equal parts fan and cynic.

You marvel at every tough throw Nic Baker makes in the face of an all-out blitz, every difficult shot Marcus Domask hits at the end of the shot clock and every two-out RBI hit Ryan Rodriguez collects.

You learn to enjoy Rylie Hamilton flashing leather to take away a hit on a ball headed for left field, get a kick out of watching Quierra Love destroy some poor opponent’s dribble and even love watching 6-3 Garrett Sturtz get rebounds he has no business getting when you watch Drake games.

Yet you should always be on guard. If it means questioning the credentials of the choir hired to sing the National Anthem before the game, so be it. If it means wondering why coach X feels the need to lie about the availability of a player for a game, well, that’s the way it goes in this gig.

If you read my Twitter page, you know I’m not afraid to spray some acid around, keep some people honest. Might seem mean to some, but I’m not a cheerleader. The only things I ever root for on the job are a quick game and a good story line.

Yet here I was at the animal hospital in West Frankfort Thursday morning ugly-crying. Huh?

Oh, yeah. Dogs. They do that to me, especially when I have to put one down.

Thor was his name and sweet solitude was his game. He was adopted at the end of August to keep him from going homeless. He was a 6-year old black lab who I liked to say was bomb-proof.

That is, you could do just about anything around him and he just stayed calm. His most exciting time was when someone came to the door. Then, he’d always come bearing a toy in his mouth.

He’d offer it to you and every once in a while, he’d let you grab it out of his mouth. Otherwise, he’d pull the old okey-doke on you and walk away with it. That was part of his charm, you know.

The first 3 ½ months were what I hoped they would be. He got used to life in a new house and with my red heeler, Homer. Thor even became a capable research assistant for me, laying at my side while I’d bang out game previews or even work on freelance files.

And then sometime in December, he went outside on four legs and came hopping back on three. I figured it was just a matter of stepping on something and that he’d be back to four-paw drive shortly.

Except it never worked that way. The big boy who moved with surprising grace now had to consider the steps he took. We took a trip to the doctor just before Christmas and the doctor showed the X-rays, which sadly were clear as day.

Cancer, dammit.

Thor carried on for a couple of months with the help of pain pills, but eventually, it got to the point where his quality of life simply didn’t exist. Playing God with an animal’s life seems callous, but so does keeping him around when he’s hurting.

So here I was in the room with him Thursday morning during the last moments of his life, nuzzling his collar and holding his paw. The doctor and nurses were great. I was a blubbering mess.

Thor is no longer of this earth, now ambling around upstairs eating steaks, saying hello to all the other good boys and girls up there.

Sports are great.

The argument can easily be made that dogs are better.