Craig Roberts never officially finished his only season as SIU’s women’s soccer coach.

The intense Englishman that turned the Salukis from a laughing stock into a Missouri Valley Conference contender in just seven months went on administrative leave on Oct. 18, two days after a verbal confrontation with Illinois State coach Marisa Kresge following a 1-0 win.

Roughly 5 ½ months later, after the university and its lawyers dotted all the Is and crossed all the Ts, athletic director Tim Leonard opted to move on from Roberts. Less than eight months into his SIU stay, Leonard finds himself looking for a new coach.

“I didn’t ask for any of this,” Leonard said, “but here we are.”

And here, too, is a program that in its brief existence has been “here” more often than it needs to be. Its first coach, Grant Williams, went from administrative leave to out of a job in two months’ time in the fall of 2021.

Williams’ teams also did a lot of losing, which could be expected for a new program. After five wins in their first season, 2019, the Salukis didn’t win another game until a 2-0 blanking of Alabama A&M on Sept. 1, 2022.

That Roberts’ team went from a 27-match winless streak to contending for a conference title says a lot about his ability to extract the most from a team and perhaps hinted that Williams recruited better talent than his record suggested.

Either way, the program needs a new leader – again. And at an awkward time for a soccer program, too. The new season starts in less than 4 ½ months. In theory, it seems like a bad time to go hunt a new coach.

Except Leonard says it might not be. He leans back on experience at his previous stop, Towson, where he had to go find a women’s basketball coach as summer started. There was just over three months before fall practice began.

“I was thinking that the carousel is long-gone,” he said. “Who am I going to get? But I had an unbelievable candidate pool when I went to market, which blew me away. I had a coach who interviewed for the job tell me, ‘Anybody who wants to be a head coach is going to talk with you right now.’

“When you are doing a coaching search at an odd time, you’re the only school looking for a coach. So you might get better candidates.”

This search for a new coach is different in one sense: SIU showed last year it can win and compete for the first time. While a total of 10 seniors graduated, there are still several key players back, because Roberts played so many players in every match.

There’s also the transfer portal to consider. Will some of the returnees take off because of the coaching change or can the Salukis retain those players? Can they attract other players to fill the holes left by women like Liz Brechtel, Sam DiJulio, Christy Murauskis, Emma Spotak, etc.?

Regardless, Leonard wants to find the right person who fits and do so as quickly as he can. Simply put, this program can’t afford to take too many steps back to where it was the previous two seasons.

“I want to win but we have to stabilize this program and build from the ground floor up,” he said. “I want to make sure the kids that are here have a quality experience and compete hard. Building a program isn’t easy; it takes everybody to be on board to win people over.”