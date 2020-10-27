Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Perception for some is reality

Anyway, Betsy was right about that. Perception for some is reality, even if it’s not the truth. Which is where we get to the state’s most lopsided rivalry at the moment – Gov. J.B. Pritzker vs. the IHSA.

The Governor’s Office announced Tuesday that winter sports like basketball and wrestling would be put on hold because they were considered high-risk activities. Or to put it another way, forget the start of practice on Nov. 16 or the first game on Nov. 30. Neither of those things are happening.

This was something one could have seen happening about 30 miles before you get off the interstate. That six of the state’s 11 COVID-19 regions, including Southern Illinois and the metro-east, have incurred further mitigations as coronavirus rates rise above 8 percent, made this an inevitability.

The problem here is how Pritzker went about the announcement. For the second time in three months, he kneecapped the IHSA like Tonya Harding’s thugs did Nancy Kerrigan about a month before the 1994 Winter Olympics.

And what I mean by that is that Pritzker came off the top rope and dropped the atomic elbow on the IHSA’s plans for winter sports. You might recall that he did the same thing hours before the IHSA was to announce its ideas for conducting fall sports in late July, essentially rendering their meeting useless.