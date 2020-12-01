Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Playing games remain roll of the dice

The last thing SIU needed on paper is an enforced 18-day layoff between the first game and second game. Then again, the last thing they or any other team needs right now is to have someone contract the virus and die.

Simply put, advantage layoff.

These are some weird times in which we live. Coronavirus is surging again, which means the act of playing games isn’t a good idea. But us sportswriters need games to be played, because among other things, it helps keep us at work.

Features are fine, columns can be fun and the thrill of chasing down hard news on deadline – as Todd did really well with two stories on Friday – is a high by itself. But going to games, sitting on press row and getting to write things like “Makenzie Silvey has one of the quickest releases around” is the meat and potatoes of a sportswriter’s job.

Todd, Braden Fogal and I have had to reinvent ourselves since March 12. With the exception of an SIU football game and last Wednesday’s women’s basketball game, the only live events we’ve covered since COVID-19 made its unwelcome entrance are about two months’ worth of golf, cross country and girls tennis.