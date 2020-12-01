Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Playing games remain roll of the dice

Sometime after 5 p.m. Friday, I finished writing a preview of the SIU women’s basketball game at Memphis that was scheduled for Sunday, then sent it in to Shawn Anglin on the desk.
Travel plans were already made for Sunday. A hotel room was already purchased online and the only thing left to do between late Friday afternoon and Sunday morning was to pack a suitcase and my laptop bag.
Then 20 minutes later came another reminder that schedules this year are pretty much as worthless as the paper on which they’re written, and why playing games is a bigger roll of the dice than betting against North Dakota State in the Fargodome.
It was a direct message on social media from Shawn: “Guess the game at Memphis is canceled.”
Sure enough, I looked on Twitter and there was Todd Hefferman’s tweet that the SIU women’s program had paused for a week after a positive case of COVID-19 was discovered. That not only wiped out the trip to Memphis, but this weekend’s excursion to Charleston for the Compass Challenge to boot.
The earliest the Saluki women can play again is Dec. 13, when they are scheduled to host Southeast Missouri State. Assuming everything goes to plan between now and the start of conference play – and in this pandemic season, you can’t count on that – they will have three more games before starting Missouri Valley Conference play sometime after Christmas.
The last thing SIU needed on paper is an enforced 18-day layoff between the first game and second game. Then again, the last thing they or any other team needs right now is to have someone contract the virus and die.
Simply put, advantage layoff.
These are some weird times in which we live. Coronavirus is surging again, which means the act of playing games isn’t a good idea. But us sportswriters need games to be played, because among other things, it helps keep us at work.
Features are fine, columns can be fun and the thrill of chasing down hard news on deadline – as Todd did really well with two stories on Friday – is a high by itself. But going to games, sitting on press row and getting to write things like “Makenzie Silvey has one of the quickest releases around” is the meat and potatoes of a sportswriter’s job.
Todd, Braden Fogal and I have had to reinvent ourselves since March 12. With the exception of an SIU football game and last Wednesday’s women’s basketball game, the only live events we’ve covered since COVID-19 made its unwelcome entrance are about two months’ worth of golf, cross country and girls tennis.
Metrics and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stance when it comes to coronavirus tell us it’s unlikely we’ll see prep basketball until next month, if then. If college and pro sports with all their resources can’t keep coronavirus from interrupting their schedules, what makes one think high school sports can defend against it?
Look, I get why high school coaches and athletic directors are taking to Twitter and Facebook to advocate for the playing of games. They want to coach, and they want their players to play. All work and no play make little Johnny and Suzy bored, and leave a hole in their lives.
But at least they have lives at the moment. There’s over a quarter of a million people right now who don’t because of this virus. And that’s why a 20-minute span like Friday’s serves as a constant reminder of why it’s not always wise to go one-on-one against a pandemic for which there is no vaccine.
