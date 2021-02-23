Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Prep football not that far away

Lots of stuff to unpack from the old notebook this week, so let’s take a look at it:

1. Seems hard to believe that we’re at the midway point of this COVID-19 version of a basketball season. It also seems harder to believe that we’re less than a month away from the first week of high school football.

While we won’t get Carbondale vs. Murphysboro in this six-week season, we’ll get a couple of helpings of Carbondale vs. Marion. The South Seven rivals plan to open and close the season against each other in an interesting twist.

The first Carbondale-Marion clash on March 19 highlights an interesting opening week. Other tasty matchups include the annual Franklin County showdown with Benton and West Frankfort on March 20 at Benton, as well as Rod Sherrill’s debut of his second stint at Herrin when he takes the Tigers to Murphysboro on the 20th.

It looks like the schedule will be split between Friday and Saturday games for the first two weeks before becoming mostly Friday night games after the calendar flips to April. As is the case in basketball, there will be no postseason for football in this school year.

But at least they’ll get to put on the pads and have most of a season, which is more than many of us thought they would get just a few weeks ago.