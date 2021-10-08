Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Pro baseball in Marion is history

What do West Frankfort, Waterloo, Utica and Montreal have in common?

They’re places that once had professional baseball and lost it.

And now Marion is now on that list that also includes locales like Kenosha, Kingsport, Pennington Gap and Old Orchard Beach. The Miners folded on Wednesday, ending a 14-season run that was arguably the most successful in Frontier League history.

The sad thing is that history tells us Marion is unlikely to ever get any form of professional baseball again. For every place like Washington, D.C. that keeps getting teams for one reason or another, the horsehide landscape is littered with memories and broken hearts of the towns that once had it and no longer do.

Danville, Morgantown, Wisconsin Rapids, Welland. More places that once had professional baseball and no longer do. How did Marion – heck, how did Southern Illinois – wind up in this position?

Honestly, there’s no easy answer. You can blame declining attendance and you’d be right. After all, the Miners once set league records for attendance in their first season. Rent One Park was sold-out or at near capacity more often than not.

I can still remember the first time I saw a game at Rent One Park in 2009. It was a Saturday night and there wasn’t a seat to be had in the ballpark. It was loud, it was alive. It was everything you envisioned a ballpark being.

Niagara Falls, New Orleans, Bakersfield, Boise. More places that once boasted professional baseball from April through September and now don’t. Their ballparks were once like Rent One. Now they are silent.

All you can hear are the memories at 1000 Miners Drive. All those Joey Metropoulos homers. All those Ryan Bird, David Harden or Chase Cunningham strikeouts. Those Ralph Santana or Aaron Gates hits? All memories that won’t be matches or surpassed, sad to say.

See, the thing about what happened Wednesday is this. For the rare places that get another chance at pro baseball, far more never get a second team. Once you lose pro baseball, it is very unlikely that you’ll get it.

Sure, unlikely things happen. Remember the ’69 Mets, the 2011 Cardinals or the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team? What about the 2018-19 Blues going from worst record in the NHL at midseason to hoisting the Stanley Cup on a June night in Boston?

I’m saying this for those who have thoughts that Minor League Baseball might one day look at a 15-year old park that’s well-kept and bring affiliated ball to Southern Illinois. Sounds great in theory, but if the Miners only averaged 1,500 fans over 44 dates despite affordable ticket prices this year, what makes one think that a team affiliated with an MLB organization is going to do better over 70 home dates?

Pawtucket, Medicine Hat, Grays Harbor, Knoxville. Four other places that once hosted pro baseball every summer and now don’t. I can remember my mom and I going to see Carlos Delgado one night in Knoxville. He only went on to blast 473 MLB homers.

No, guys like Nolan Earley, Anthony Brocato and Zac Westcott aren’t going to make it to the majors. But who cares? There are days those guys wouldn’t look out of place on an MLB field.

The Miners played good baseball for most of their 14 years. They gave a lot of guys a chance to get back into Organized Baseball and three of them actually made it all the way. I remember Brandon Cunniff blowing hitters away in 2012 out of the bullpen. It didn’t take him long to do the same with the Braves.

Burlington (North Carolina and Vermont), Johnson City, Ogden. Four more towns that once had pro baseball and lost it.

Sadly, you can add Marion to that list. And unfortunately, it’s pretty likely you’ll never see a pro baseball team call Rent One Park home again.

Bucky Dent covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 423-620-5944.

