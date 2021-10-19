Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Rangers run, create more possibilities

High school football teams don’t execute the same way every game. Neither do the top college teams or the best NFL teams. It just happens that way.

Murphysboro coach Gary Carter told me last week that football is the ultimate team game. There is some merit to Carter’s theory. If one player blocks the wrong man or another one breaks off a route by even a yard, it capsizes the work of his 10 teammates who correctly executed their assignments.

All that being said, Benton’s 55-14 rout of Carter’s Red Devils on Friday night at Bencini Field was an eye-opener. Not because the Rangers won – at 8-0, they have been the lone unbeaten in Southern Illinois since the middle of September – but because of how they won.

All year long, Benton has been a passing team. You would be, too, if you had Keegan Glover as your quarterback and Reid Baumgarte as your top receiver. Few quarterbacks around are as prolific and efficient as Glover.

He completes just over 74 percent of his passes and averages better than 15 yards per completion. You can’t ask for much more from a high school quarterback. And we haven’t even touched on his mobility, which ended up being a big part of Week 8.

The weather Friday night wasn’t favorable for passing. It rained, the temps dropped to the 50s and the wind blew from the north. Dan Fouts, the pilot of the San Diego Chargers and Air Coryell for nearly a decade, was fond of saying that it was easier to pass in the rain if you could grip the ball, because you and the receivers knew where they were going and the defense didn’t.

That was Dan Fouts, this is high school football. So the weather won out – and so did the Rangers with an unexpected display of smashmouth football, starring an unheralded offensive line that more than earned their varsity letters based on one game.

Benton made it all too clear on its first drive what it wanted to do, although most of us in Murphysboro thought it was just a nice diversion. From the Red Devils’ 49 and with the wind at their backs, here’s what the Rangers did: Run Wyatt Upton for 29. Run Upton for 12 more. Run Glover for a touchdown.

In three plays and less than two minutes, Benton had a lead it would never relinquish, only add to. And it had to feel a little bit like being shot with your own gun if you were Murphysboro. The team whose identity is the running game was clobbered by the team who shelved passing for running.

The Rangers never threw a pass until the middle of the second quarter. They didn’t complete one until the third quarter, and by then, it felt like they were doing it just for kicks. But why fix what clearly wasn’t broken?

Benton ran 39 times for 389 yards. Upton chewed up 187 yards on just 14 attempts and Glover, the guy who normally riddles defenses with accurate passes, added 114 yards on 14 rushes. Both scored three touchdowns.

This should give the Rangers’ potential playoff opponents pause. Now they have to know that if they face Benton, they’re going to face a team that can beat you with the pass or play good old-fashioned Gene Stallings football and run it down your gullet.

Simply put, this was a team that found a gear Friday night it hadn’t needed to display. And now that it did, the possibilities seem much more infinite than they did at this time last week.

Bucky Dent covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.

