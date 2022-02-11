Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Road trips, games and gazpacho police

Good thing I like traveling, because inheriting Todd Hefferman’s SIU beat for this newspaper means I’m doing as much of it as I used to in my old days with the Sports Xchange.

The difference here is instead of going to either St. Louis or Nashville 80 percent of the time, I’m spending this winter mixing in journeys to different destinations along with drives to places I’ve already seen.

One of the new stops on the traveling road show was Cedar Falls on Wednesday night for SIU at Northern Iowa. If you want an idea of how this sportswriter spent three days traversing the Midwest, here’s an idea: Driving, stops for meals and writing, and then of course the reason for the trip – the game.

Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.: The car is packed and we’re ready to hit the road. It’s 447 miles from the mansion in Murphysboro to the hotel in Cedar Falls, or a driving distance of 7:02. Of course, you have to have an iron bladder to do that, and at age 56, I don’t.

There’s also the little matter of gassing up the vehicle to start the journey, which we do before leaving town. Oh, I almost forgot the part of the episode where I go pay rent and run an errand or two. Us sportswriters aren’t exempt from those things, you know.

So by the time all that gets done, it’s probably closer to noon before we actually get on 127.

Tuesday, 1:45 p.m.: Time for a late lunch in O’Fallon at a good restaurant, Drake’s. Take it from a foodie – try their salmon and tots, and thank me later.

While there, I do the sportswriter’s version of multi-tasking: I eat and write a preview of the SIU-UNI game. I find that I do my best work from the road, often in incongruous places like nice restaurants.

Tuesday, 7:45 p.m.: Just a few miles into Iowa, I pull into a convenience store to accomplish three tasks.

I bang out a quick recap of Iowa State-West Virginia for Field Level Media (Iowa State announcers really think the world’s against them), spend 15 minutes interviewing SIU softball standout Ashley Wood (good interview, better story; she’s returning from a torn ACL) and give the car a nice drink of unleaded.

As I pull on the ramp to get back on 21 north going to Cedar Falls, I hear the navigator say, “Turn left towards low-a City.” Yes, a computerized navigator who can’t distinguish between Iowa and low-a. Not sure who laughed harder – myself or Iowa alum Byron Hetzler when I told him later.

Wednesday, 5:32 p.m.: After a day where I drove around Cedar Falls and also tapped out the Wood feature, I head to McLeod Center for the main event. Media gets to sit at the top of the arena. Good for the amenities (concession stand and bathroom close by), not so good to see the game itself.

The game can go anyone’s way with three minutes left when Lance Jones hits a 3-ball to bring the Salukis within 47-44. But it goes UNI’s way when SIU doesn’t score again for the game’s remainder.

I’m almost finished filing the no-quote gamer for print when interviews start. So I walk over to get some thoughts from Ben Coupet Jr., then file the first gamer. After getting Bryan Mullins’ views, it’s time to fit those into the gamer while typing the box and grades.

Out of there just before 10, we’re back at the hotel in about five minutes. Sleep comes easily on this night.

Thursday, 9:05 p.m.: After another long travel day that includes a second lunch/writing stop, we get back home to Murphysboro.

Totals for the 58 ½ hours on the road: Just over 900 miles, 8 meals, 4 stories, 3 interviews, 2 rush hours through St. Louis and 1 delay for a traffic accident on I-64 east Thursday night.

Also, 0 meetings with the gazpacho police.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.

