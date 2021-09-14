Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Running the race to its finish

“I got table-topped,” he said.

Of course, Brown made his own impact later with a spate of heavy hits and his own kickoff return score, an 85-yarder to start the second half. That was a reminder of why a perennial Top 20 program like Wisconsin was so eager to get a verbal commitment from him. Only a truly elite athlete makes that play.

The immediate aftermath of that game, Johnston City celebrating its biggest win in years and the Mules walking off the field with a rare BDC loss, brought to mind another quote, this one years ago from the late, great coach Don Shula.

“Success is not forever and failure isn’t fatal,” he said.

Or as coaches love to say, you’re only as good as your next game. Beating Fairfield ultimately doesn’t mean much if the Indians lay an egg this week against Hamilton County. Losing at Johnston City can’t be allowed to turn into multiple losses for Fairfield.

Both teams can still have championship years. They’re just a third of the way through the regular season, barring COVID-19 issues that are always ready to pop up around seemingly every corner.