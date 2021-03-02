Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Salukis brought something special

See, the Salukis didn’t have all the peripheral advantages Virginia Tech enjoyed. They might have had just over 2,000 fans in Saluki Stadium. They were spaced out because of COVID-19 and even if some of them were stomping the metal bleachers during key plays, it wasn’t like the Bison were having trouble hearing the signals.

What they had trouble with was everything else. The program which bagged 39 straight wins going into Saturday – and owns a six-game winning streak against FBS opposition – was thumped in the same way they have thumped so many opponents for the last 10 years.

SIU dominated the scrimmage line when it had the ball. It owned the scrimmage line when North Dakota State had the ball. I might not be able to tell you who the right guard blocks on a trap, but I can tell you if the same team decisively wins both scrimmage lines, they’re going to win the game.

That the score was only 17-7 Salukis at the half was a fluke; a Hail Mary touchdown pass for the Bison ended the second quarter. Before the half’s final drive, SIU boasted a 254-26 advantage in total yardage, which would have been telling if they were playing air, much less No. 1.