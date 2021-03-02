Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Salukis brought something special

You have to bring something special to beat No. 1. That goes double when you’re playing No. 1 and they’re carrying one of the longest winning streaks in college football history.
On Nov. 1, 2003, I watched Miami bring a 34-game winning streak into Blacksburg for a Saturday night game with Virginia Tech. That was back in the glory days of the Hurricanes’ dynasty – and the glory days of Tech fans.
Playing in Lane Stadium was never easy in that era. Playing there on a Saturday night when the fans had ample drinking time at the tailgate parties was eardrum-shattering. Sixty-five thousand Hokie fans back then made more noise than any SEC or Big Ten stadium.
If you don’t believe me, go watch the highlights sometime on YouTube. ESPN’s Ron Franklin and Mike Gottfried could barely be heard over the noise. They might as well have played the game at the end of an airport runway.
Miami found out about those fans and that noise. The Hurricanes shot themselves in the foot so often that they didn’t have any toes by the time they flew back to south Florida. On the strength of two defensive touchdowns, 14 Miami penalties and a paltry 219 total yards, Virginia Tech grilled the U like a turkey leg at one of the concession stands 31-7.
On Saturday, I saw history repeat itself in a much different manner. About the only thing SIU’s 38-14 blowout of top-ranked North Dakota State had in common with what happened 18 years ago was the margin of victory.
See, the Salukis didn’t have all the peripheral advantages Virginia Tech enjoyed. They might have had just over 2,000 fans in Saluki Stadium. They were spaced out because of COVID-19 and even if some of them were stomping the metal bleachers during key plays, it wasn’t like the Bison were having trouble hearing the signals.
What they had trouble with was everything else. The program which bagged 39 straight wins going into Saturday – and owns a six-game winning streak against FBS opposition – was thumped in the same way they have thumped so many opponents for the last 10 years.
SIU dominated the scrimmage line when it had the ball. It owned the scrimmage line when North Dakota State had the ball. I might not be able to tell you who the right guard blocks on a trap, but I can tell you if the same team decisively wins both scrimmage lines, they’re going to win the game.
That the score was only 17-7 Salukis at the half was a fluke; a Hail Mary touchdown pass for the Bison ended the second quarter. Before the half’s final drive, SIU boasted a 254-26 advantage in total yardage, which would have been telling if they were playing air, much less No. 1.
Three fourth quarter touchdowns made the score 38-7 before a garbage-time tally by North Dakota State. Based on the superiority of SIU’s line play, the margin deserved to be that one-sided. The eye-opening outcome not only earned the Salukis a mention on ESPN’s Bottom Line, it also jumped them from unranked to No. 11 in this week’s FCS poll.
What SIU does with the remainder of its season is up to it. It either takes the win and rides it to a successful year that ends with the playoff berth it couldn’t secure in 2019, or it gets satisfied and misses the postseason entirely.
Regardless, the Salukis have placed themselves in pretty exclusive company. It’s not every day one makes history and ends it at the same time.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.