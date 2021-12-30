Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Salukis' Brown has observed enough

Yogi Berra once said you could observe a lot by watching, which is true.

But Trent Brown has spent most of his basketball season doing a lot more watching than he’d like, thanks to a back injury that kept him out of the first 12 games. That’s why Tuesday night’s 75-64 SIU win over Grambling State was such a big deal for him and the Salukis.

Sure, Brown’s stat line over 18 minutes wasn’t one that tells me to get an editor and rewrite a story. He was 2 for 8 from the field – all 3-pointers – and finished with six points. He also collected two steals, a rebound and an assist.

But for him and SIU, it was a big deal. Not just that he returned, but that he did so on a night where the team was down two contributors in its early-season rotation. Troy D’Amico (COVID-19) and Dalton Banks (illness) didn’t play.

So it was a perfect night for Brown to break the seal on his season. He could get decent run in a game that the Salukis figured to win – and did – and could do so before the pressure of Missouri Valley Conference play.

“It’s a special feeling to be back out here with my teammates,” he said. “Having it at Banterra Center was as good as anything. It’s a super-special place to play. But you can’t bask in the moment too long because you’ve got to get situated with the scout, know who you’ve got on defense and their tendencies, and know what plays you’re running.

“There wasn’t too long to cherish it, but I definitely took a moment to soak it in, that’s for sure.”

Brown entered the game about 6 ½ minutes in. It didn’t take long for him to make the type of plays SIU fans and his teammates are used to seeing from him. Grambling’s Cameron Christon, the team’s leading scorer, tried to use a four-inch height advantage on him in the post.

But Brown muscled him out of the paint and forced him into a turnaround jumper that fell short, then drew a foul on the rebounding action to earn possession for the Salukis.

“The guys love playing with him because he brings great energy and a great competitiveness,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins of Brown. “He helps with our spacing on offense.”

Tuesday night’s numbers notwithstanding, Brown adds another 3-point threat to the rotation. He canned 36.9 percent from distance last year, when he averaged 6.9 ppg and started all 26 games. It was Brown’s 21 points and five 3-pointers that played an important supporting role to Marcus Domask’s big game when the Salukis ended Butler’s 59-game non-conference home winning streak last December.

And Domask, among others, was glad to see Brown’s return to the floor.

“He’s a great shooter and helps us space the floor,” Domask said. “Even if he’s not shooting the ball well, just having him out there helps everyone else. I don’t think he was happy with his defense tonight, but I don’t question his defense; I know that’s going to pick up.”

Brown wasted little time lamenting his defensive shortcomings against Grambling, saying the coaches would no doubt inform him of the times his man drove past him. And there’s no doubt he’ll have to tighten that up for Sunday’s big game with Loyola.

But his return to the SIU lineup is definitely a better-late-than-never scenario for the Salukis. If they’re to challenge for the league title like they think they can, they’ll probably need Brown down the line to help win a game or two.

