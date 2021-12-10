Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Setting the bar high on the beat

Todd Hefferman has set a very high bar for me. I’ll do my best to rise to it, but it won’t be easy.

Our former SIU beat writer is no longer gracing press rows and press boxes throughout the Valley, having worked his last game last week in Evansville. Having been here for nearly a decade, I can tell you my first impression of him was the same as my last: Guy works hard, gives a damn.

In fact, I can remember the first time our paths crossed. It was January of 2012 on a sunny Saturday and the Salukis were hosting Wichita State. Boy, talk about another sign that things have changed: Wichita State and Creighton were still in the Valley then.

And for the record, the Valley isn’t the same now that it was then, but that’s another column for another time.

Anyway, I walk into the building formerly known as SIU Arena for the first time and see a guy in a pullover sweater and dress shirt. He was either leading a pregame chat when that was a thing or poring over someone’s game notes.

I learned then it was Todd. And then Les Winkeler, who in these parts needs no introduction, told me, “Todd just works his (butt) off.”

Still did, even right at the end. I called him a couple of days before his final game at Evansville and he was offering to bang out the preview of the Southern Miss game on his last day, even though he wouldn’t have hurt my feelings a bit if he didn’t want to.

The readers here have been fortunate to have someone with Todd’s work ethic covering such an important beat. Just in the decade I’ve been here, there have been so many vital stories at SIU. Two basketball coaches departed, long-time baseball and football coaches were asked to leave, the women’s soccer coach placed on administrative leave, not to mention constant turnover in the athletic director’s chair.

Todd was here for all of it, and like a good news anchor, his was a voice you learned to trust. The best beat writers not only know what they’re talking about when it comes to games, but they also acquire institutional knowledge over time.

It’s a bit trickier at a paper like this one where in many cases, you’re not only covering the team but also writing a weekly column, usually about the program you cover. But I don’t remember Todd dialing back his opinion in a situation where an opinion was required, the sign of a committed journalist.

The good ones in this business root for two things – a quick game and a good storyline. You don’t always get the quick game, not in this era where virtually every game is on TV somewhere. TV timeouts and replay reviews, which serve to waste time as often as they reverse bad calls, make sure of that.

But with Todd behind the keyboard, you usually got the good storyline, even when the game fell a few points shy of being good. Whether the Salukis were good, bad or somewhere in between, you knew the guy covering them would have his finger on the program’s pulse.

Todd is now working in sales, working hours more normal for a husband and a father. No longer does he have to make the drive to Valparaiso in the winter or the plane flight to Vermillion in the fall.

The hardest-working man in show business, as I once referred to him, has left our newspaper. He’ll be missed. Not just by you, but by us.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.

