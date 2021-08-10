Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Shannon's right: Cards aren't very good

This is Mike Shannon’s final year in the Cardinals’ radio booth. His voice sounds sort of feeble at times, not as strong as it’s been for all those years and all those innings. Since he’s 82 years old, that’s certainly understandable.

Yet Shannon’s knowledge of baseball still shines through from time to time, as it apparently did Sunday during St. Louis’ rain-delayed 6-5 loss to Kansas City that prevented it from a series sweep and further validated all the suspicions that this is a lost season under the Gateway Arch.

“This club is not very good,” he said as they fell behind 5-1 in the sixth inning.

Look, this is baseball, where you almost never run out of time. The game’s nature assures one of that. You have 162 games that last nine innings (or seven innings in Rob Manfred’s version of a doubleheader), so there is ample time to star or stink, no matter your paycheck.

We’ve played close to 70% of the season. The Cardinals entered Tuesday night’s game in Pittsburgh as a 56-57 team. If we use Bill Parcells’ famous comment that you are what your record says you are, this is a .500 team that’s not going to do anything for the year’s remainder except maybe serve as a spoiler.