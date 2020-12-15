Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIRR chooses hard way, right way

In the end, the SIRR chose the hard way. And the right way.
Monday’s disclosure by the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference that it had decided to stay an 11-team league and not break up is good news for all concerned. In particular, it’s great news for Carterville, Herrin and Massac County – the three schools threatened to be on the outs.
The Southern's Braden Fogal broke the news on Wednesday that there were talks concerning a possible SIRR split. More reporting fleshed out the details. And as is usually the case when it comes to realignment in any amateur league, football was the driving force.
SIRR will drop from 12 to 11 at the end of June when Sparta leaves the Mississippi Division and goes into the Cahokia Conference. It was the right move for Sparta to make. It couldn’t compete in most sports in SIRR Mississippi because of low enrollment. It should do better in the Cahokia, where it will also have the benefit of shorter trips to most games.
Losing Sparta means that the Mississippi will need another school, preferably sooner instead of later. Conferences with fewer than six teams don’t receive an automatic playoff berth for their regular season champion.
So where does the SIRR go for a 12th school that would allow it to go to a 6 and 6 format for 2021-22? Probably not Mount Carmel since it has pledged allegiance to the Little Illini Conference after years of playing in an Indiana-based league.
Mater Dei? The Fightin’ Les Winkelers (as I like to call them) would offer a serious boost because they have a terrific athletic program. They are also a pretty long trip from Anna, for instance, and there are also those who feel that the Breese school has an unfair advantage because it is a private school.
If they want to look closer to their geographic center, Johnston City is likely the best bet. The Indians offer good facilities and traditionally strong programs in football and softball. But they also like their current Black Diamond Conference surroundings.
Regardless of what the SIRR does, though, it made the proper move by not creating acrimony. Divorcing itself from three good schools would have created nothing but hard feelings that wouldn’t have healed any time soon.
Logically, Carterville and Herrin wouldn’t have experienced a tough time finding a new home. The Williamson County schools could have joined the South Seven. Herrin already plays those schools in non-conference and postseason play anyway. Carterville’s facilities are some of the best around here.
Massac County, on the other hand, would have been in the problem. Had they been dropped from SIRR Ohio, it would have been impossible for it to find a league. Imagine that Metropolis to Effingham haul a few times a year, for instance.
Putting the Patriots in conferences with smaller enrollments closer to them (GEC, SEC) would be unfair to those schools. It’s likely Massac County would have had to pursue life as an independent, which would have meant playing mostly Kentucky schools just for geography’s sake.
But the Patriots won’t have to worry about that. Fortunately for them, there was no nasty divorce, and no wondering just who they’re going to play in the future.
The SIRR did the right thing, which isn’t always the easy thing. It could be the hard thing because there’s no sure thing it will find another school to solve its potential football dilemma.
But it did right by all its membership, and that should trump ancillary issues like an automatic playoff berth.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or at 618-351-5086.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!