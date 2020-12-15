Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIRR chooses hard way, right way

In the end, the SIRR chose the hard way. And the right way.

Monday’s disclosure by the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference that it had decided to stay an 11-team league and not break up is good news for all concerned. In particular, it’s great news for Carterville, Herrin and Massac County – the three schools threatened to be on the outs.

The Southern's Braden Fogal broke the news on Wednesday that there were talks concerning a possible SIRR split. More reporting fleshed out the details. And as is usually the case when it comes to realignment in any amateur league, football was the driving force.

SIRR will drop from 12 to 11 at the end of June when Sparta leaves the Mississippi Division and goes into the Cahokia Conference. It was the right move for Sparta to make. It couldn’t compete in most sports in SIRR Mississippi because of low enrollment. It should do better in the Cahokia, where it will also have the benefit of shorter trips to most games.

Losing Sparta means that the Mississippi will need another school, preferably sooner instead of later. Conferences with fewer than six teams don’t receive an automatic playoff berth for their regular season champion.