The first three years of Lance Rhodes’ time coaching the SIU baseball program were all about progress.

From the potential they teased in the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020 to winning 40 games in 2021 and 44 last year – along with their first Missouri Valley Conference title since 1990 – the Salukis did nothing but improve.

They were resourceful, creating a power-packed offense out of one that previously couldn’t bash opponents into oblivion, as teams often must in the college game. Their pitchers struck out lots of hitters and the defense was usually good enough.

But this year, when the table seemed set for SIU to end an NCAA Tournament drought that goes back to 1990, it couldn’t take the next step. It won 14 fewer games, barely finished over .500 and went 0-2 in the conference tournament.

Where do the Salukis go from here? Judging from what Rhodes said after Thursday morning’s 6-5 defeat to Belmont in the loser’s bracket that ended their season at 30-27, status quo isn’t one of the options.

“I appreciate everyone’s efforts but we have to do a better job next year of being better more consistently,” he said.

That starts with walking fewer batters. A lot fewer batters.

SIU pitchers issued 262 freebies in 57 games, fourth-most in school history. They also hit a whopping 75 batters. Add all that together and that’s nearly six free bases a game. Tack on 30 more hits than innings pitched and the team earned run average of 5.55 seems like a minor miracle.

Rhodes believed the Salukis came into the year with a deeper pitching staff than they had in 2022. But Mike Hansell, a potential Friday night starter in the league, never threw a pitch due to injury. The second choice as the No. 1 starter, Ben Chapman, came up lame for the second straight year and pitched just two innings after mid-April.

Heralded JUCO signees Paul Bonzagni and Easton Dermody had good moments and also bad ones. Both fell out of the rotation by mid-March, Bonzagni becoming the most-used arm in high-leverage spots out of the bullpen and Dermody never quite finding a niche. Their ERAs of 4.94 and 6.59 weren’t what they envisioned back in February.

Matthew Steidl went from being an All-MVC pitcher in 2022, when he won seven games and saved six, to getting raked for a 6.55 ERA this year. It wasn’t the ending he or many others thought he’d have to a good career.

Inconsistent pitching put more pressure on the offense to hang big numbers. They did so at times, especially when they rattled off 15 wins in 17 games to put their record at 23-14 in mid-April. They were only 7-13 after that as the bats cooled just enough to make a difference.

Shortstop Kaeber Rog went from winning MVC Player of the Year last year to losing 81 points off his batting average with similar drops in home run and RBI numbers. Pier-Olivier Boucher enjoyed a great senior year and Steven Loden nearly tied the single-season home run record with 18 but the team scored 87 fewer runs this year.

“A lot of inconsistencies and a lack of production in pressure moments,” Rhodes said about the year.

There is reason to believe the team can bounce back in 2024. Loden, fellow MVC second team pitcher Jake Combs, right fielder Nathan Bandy and catcher Cody Christman are good building blocks. First baseman Matt Schark provides light-tower power and a clutch bat.

This year was the first truly disappointing one since Rhodes’ arrival. Believe me when I tell you he’s already working on ways to turn things around for 2024.