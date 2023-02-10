Random rants from another week on the hamster wheel of life, which some negotiate faster than others and others simply count themselves lucky for another spin on it next week:

1. The SIU men did what had to be done at home by beating Missouri State and UIC, although they sure would have preferred to douse the Flames in a much cleaner manner than they did.

The last nine minutes of that game sure seemed like they were destined to climax in a devastating buzzer loss, except the Salukis made a defensive stand when they had to against a team that tries hard but is 10-16 for a reason.

Coach Bryan Mullins and his players know 21 turnovers won’t cut it on Saturday at Drake. For that matter, they know 14 turnovers won’t cut it. They’ve proven they can play nearly mistake-free basketball against tough teams on the road with single-digit turnovers in wins over Murray State and Missouri State.

Drake is at a level above those teams, even if it lost twice to the Bears. It’s playing its best basketball since November, right when you want to play your best. Mullins has said periodically after games this year that his team can play at a level it hasn’t reached yet.

Saturday in front of a national TV audience on the road would be a good time to find that higher standard of play.

2. The SIU women are playing for the conference tournament next month in Moline. A 3-0 start disappeared in a 2-7 stretch over the last nine games. Some of those losses could have been wins, but the Salukis couldn’t execute the way they wanted at the end against Illinois State, UIC and Missouri State.

Guard Ashley Jones told me last month that players from other teams come up to her and say SIU’s talent level is as good as anyone’s in the league. There are times when that assessment looks spot-on and there are times where this looks like a team with players who never played together until this fall.

One thing I believe is that if the Salukis land in a No. 8 or 9 seed, as I think will happen, that this is not a team a top seed wants to play to start a win-or-die tournament. If they will commit to defense and rebounding, they are capable of beating anyone.

Just look at last month’s loss to Illinois State. SIU was a defensive error away from beating the first place team in the league at home. We’ll never know, but its season might have taken a different trajectory if it could have made one last stop to close out the Redbirds.

As it is, they’re still a dangerous floater, one no opponent will truly want to see in Moline.

3. It only took about 20-30 years longer than it should have, but voters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally righted an egregious wrong and let Don Coryell through the gates Thursday night.

The guy who virtually invented the modern passing game and won with two franchises (Cardinals, Chargers) who have been traditionally weak at owner and general manager finally got his due. You can’t tell the story of the NFL without mentioning Coryell’s contributions.

And as a colleague of mine said on his blog last night, Coryell made Jim Hart and Dan Fouts into all-star quarterbacks. Neither one was anywhere near that class before Coryell got hold of them. Fouts, in particular, became a Hall of Famer because of Coryell.

Finally, after being snubbed year after year for no good reason, Coryell takes his rightful place among the greats.