Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIU men seek to become player-driven

I walked up to SIU men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins Wednesday after practice and his first words were, “Good time to be a Saluki, isn’t it?”

It’s a hard argument to refute. The football team has won four straight and is ranked 16th this week, well on its way to a third consecutive FCS playoff appearance. The women’s soccer team is trying to author a worst-to-first story in the Missouri Valley Conference and the volleyball team is well on its way to the most successful record in Ed Allen’s four years.

Many people think Mullins’ squad could add to that success this winter. On paper, they should. They return three starters and welcome four potential impact players via the transfer portal. Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook has picked SIU second in preseason in the MVC, behind only Drake, the only squad that returns as many proven players as the Salukis.

That’s why this time of the year is particularly important. Good teams develop winning habits now, not in November when the games begin to count. It’s now when they lock down on the importance of taking good shots, getting back on defense and finishing defensive possessions with a rebound.

And according to Mullins, one other thing has taken on its fair share of importance this month: The realization that for SIU to be the team it aspires to be, the players must take ownership of the product.

“When you build a program and you have guys that have been in the program for (three) years, that’s important,” he said. “What I’m happy about is that these guys are taking ownership of the team. They’re passing the message along.

“Look, they’re the guys that are going to be on the court. I’m not going to be on the court with them. They’re going to be the guys making the plays, getting the stops. It’s going to be their team; I want to put them in positions to be successful and give them confidence.”

Over the summer, after Mullins finished putting together the roster, he talked about the 2007 SIU team that reached a regional semifinal and lost a tight game to Kansas in San Jose. Mullins was the point guard for that squad, which he characterized as a player-driven outfit.

Mullins has talked about that team with his players. One who has apparently gotten the message is Lance Jones, who mentioned that conversation after walking off the practice floor Wednesday.

“They always say a player-led team is better than a coach-led team,” Jones said. “So we try to do the little things to teach the guys so that it saves coach time so he doesn’t have to repeat things. We’re going to be the ones playing with each other.

“So if we can lead each other, we can build that trust. You have to build that brotherhood and everyone has to be bought in. He preaches a lot about that Sweet 16 team and about how everyone was bought in. Everybody knew their role and nobody had their own agenda.”

When does that happen for this team? Maybe as soon as the “secret” scrimmage next Saturday with Kansas State in Kansas City – media aren’t permitted – or the benefit exhibition game on Oct. 29 at Alabama. Maybe not until, say, the Nov. 10 trip to Oklahoma State or the SoCal Challenge during Thanksgiving week in Orange County.

Only time will tell if/when the Salukis cohere into the team Mullins thinks they can be. If that happens, well, as the coach said, it might be an even better time to be a Saluki.