Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIU needed Bradley win for many reasons

The SIU men needed Tuesday night’s win over Bradley for a lot of reasons, not the least of which was to prove to everyone that they can indeed make some noise at Arch Madness next month.

Aside from a 15-point loss to Missouri State on Feb. 2, the Salukis have been in every Missouri Valley Conference game down the stretch. However, the trend has been all year that they can beat the teams below them but not the teams above them.

Defeating Bradley 65-57 after opening up a 25-point second half lead lends credence to SIU’s claims that they are capable of beating anyone in the conference. The Braves won seven of eight prior to Tuesday night, and were coming off victories over first place Loyola and Drake the week before.

But the Salukis finally played well enough against a good team to get the result. They played excellent defense almost all game and showed flashes offensively of being the team they think they can be, combining timely 3-pointers with some bold drives to the goal.

One more win in the last three games assures SIU of avoiding Thursday night at the conference tournament. That’s a place no one wants to be. It’s unlikely it’ll do better than the sixth seed, but it also needs to approach every game with the same mindset it possessed against Bradley and against Colorado, a 17-win Pac-12 team the Salukis beat in the Virgin Islands back in November.

Doing that makes this team the best version of itself. And if those two games are any indication, that team actually has reason to say it can beat anyone remaining on its schedule – including the ones in St. Louis.

Here’s a couple of other things that spilled out of my notebook over the last week:

1. Talked with Sesser-Valier athletic director Chip Basso on Thursday night before I officiated a junior high volleyball match at his school and he brought up something regarding the IHSA’s decision to seed the teams 1 through 32 for the football playoffs next year, regardless of geography.

Basso said he went to Mapquest or Google Maps – can’t remember for sure which one he used – and measured how long it would take S-V to reach the most northern Class 1A school if it had to play there in the playoffs.

“Three hundred and thirty-three miles,” he said. “You’re talking five or six hours, easy.”

The other part of Basso’s research? You can drive from Sesser-Valier into Alabama quicker than you can reach the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

So if you thought that Macomb at Murphysboro first round game in October was bizarre, well, get ready for some more geographical mismatches this fall and in the years to come.

2. And here’s a terrible story from two time zones away that has a happy ending. There was a big uproar in our journalistic world last week when the Seattle Times canned NHL beat writer Marisa Ingemi two weeks shy of her six-month probationary period, where she would receive Guild protection.

Rumors have flown around faster than Shea Weber’s slapper back in the day, which considering he used to win the NHL’s fastest shot contest on a regular basis, is saying something. No matter what one believes, it’s a pretty terrible look to hire someone, bring them in from three time zones away and fire them less than six months later.

But there was good news the other day when Ingemi, who has a huge presence on social media and isn’t afraid to call out misogyny when it’s out there, was hired by The Hockey News. Hard to disagree with the notion that in today’s hiring climate, getting just about any kind of job is a good ending.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.

