Sports Column | Bucky Dent: SIU Women's Basketball seem to get the breaks

You hear the same thing all over the country from Seattle to Miami and yep, here in Carbondale.

What do you hear, you ask? Well, you hear most coaches of most teams offer up some variation of this sentence when queried on their team’s chances before the season: “If we play hard and maybe get some breaks, we can have a good season.”

There are also some coaches who subscribe to the theory that you make your breaks. They want to take luck out of the equation, which sounds honorable, but probably isn’t realistic when one realizes all that goes into winning a game.

Which brings us to the story of the SIU women’s basketball team, an outfit that gets more interesting with every Missouri Valley Conference game it wins. Going into Saturday’s contest at Northern Iowa, the regal canines were off to a 3-0 start after a 60-49 victory Thursday night at Drake.

This was the same team that finished seventh and eighth in the Valley the last two years despite being predicted to wind up in the middle of the pack. So what on earth appears to be so different this year?

Well, the quantifiable explanations appear to go something like this: They know who they are on offense, they have committed to defense and they are banding together to send retiring coach Cindy Stein out on a winning note.

Another corollary that one could form from watching the second half of the Drake game: They trust their stuff on a level I haven’t seen since I started covering the team in the winter of 2020 and they are getting (or is it making) the breaks that have consistently eluded them in that span.

SIU trailed 33-27 as the second half started. It turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and played most of it without Abby Brockmeyer, who drew two first quarter fouls and sat out the last 14 minutes.

Then Brockmeyer got her third foul less than two minutes into the third quarter. Her frontcourt partner in crime, Gabby Walker, followed with her third and fourth fouls before the quarter ended. And yet the margin slimmed, then disappeared for good late in the period.

How? For one, Makenzie Silvey continued to play at a level that screams MVC Player of the Year. Twenty points, a dozen rebounds. Sure, there are 15 games left in the Valley season, but if she keeps doing this stuff, she has to win it.

Then there was a defensive effort that was among the best in years. Drake averages nearly 78 points a game and is a terrific shooting team. Yet it managed just 16 second half points on 6 of 29 shooting. The Salukis were physical, dogged and ceded few clean looks.

They also executed their half court sets well in the fourth quarter, a time which has not been nice to them the last two years. Instead of settling for forced shots, they made the extra pass and got the shots they wanted.

Oh, and the breaks that didn’t go their way in the past? Well, let me tell you about Drake missing an open layup that could have cut it to 54-51 and then an open 3 on the next trip that went halfway down and came out, almost as though Stein pushed the eject button on the bench.

You could say luck and you’d be accurate. But luck happens sometimes when you play with grit and create your own breaks. SIU is doing those things.

Those are the things that help teams advance through March.

Bucky Dent covers SIU sports for The Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be reached at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.

