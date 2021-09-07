Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Slow start might doom Miners' hopes

If the Miners head home on Monday instead of boarding a bus for Schaumburg and the first round of the Frontier League playoffs, they’ll have only their slow start to blame.

That, and the misfortune to be in the same division with two of the four other top teams in the league.

Back in May, when a veteran roster was assembling for the league’s version of spring training, Southern Illinois’ goals were lofty. It spoke of playing for championships, of being as good a team as the franchise has had since its inception in 2007.

There was reason to believe the hype. The league’s relaxed rules on roster composition allowed the Miners to bring back some old reliables. Names like Nolan Earley, Craig Massey and Chase Cunningham were back for another stab at a league title.

Combined with guys like Bryant Flete, Gianfranco Wawoe and Arturo Nieto, that made Southern Illinois a team to beat. And as it turned out, that’s what the opposition did pretty regularly for the first month.

The Miners started 3-8, which turned into 6-11 and then 8-14. You rarely win championships in the first 22 games, but you can sure lose one. Falling that far under .500 put them in chase mode from the start, giving them little chance to rest some key players and reducing their margin for error.