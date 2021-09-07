Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Slow start might doom Miners' hopes

If the Miners head home on Monday instead of boarding a bus for Schaumburg and the first round of the Frontier League playoffs, they’ll have only their slow start to blame.
That, and the misfortune to be in the same division with two of the four other top teams in the league.
Back in May, when a veteran roster was assembling for the league’s version of spring training, Southern Illinois’ goals were lofty. It spoke of playing for championships, of being as good a team as the franchise has had since its inception in 2007.
There was reason to believe the hype. The league’s relaxed rules on roster composition allowed the Miners to bring back some old reliables. Names like Nolan Earley, Craig Massey and Chase Cunningham were back for another stab at a league title.
Combined with guys like Bryant Flete, Gianfranco Wawoe and Arturo Nieto, that made Southern Illinois a team to beat. And as it turned out, that’s what the opposition did pretty regularly for the first month.
The Miners started 3-8, which turned into 6-11 and then 8-14. You rarely win championships in the first 22 games, but you can sure lose one. Falling that far under .500 put them in chase mode from the start, giving them little chance to rest some key players and reducing their margin for error.
There was no Flete or Nieto for a while because of visa issues. Wawoe missed plenty of time with an injury and was ineffective when he played, finally becoming a full time first base coach after a second injury put him on the shelf for good.
Massey also wound up on the injured list for weeks and simply couldn’t hit when he came back. His average was barely above .100 when he wound up on the suspended list for good in late July.
Give Southern Illinois credit for battling throughout the year and putting itself in position to overtake Evansville and Florence. Going into Tuesday night’s home game with Florence, it was 13-5 in its last 18 games.
But should the Miners fall short, losses like the one they suffered to start September will stick with them all winter. They led Evansville 4-2 with two outs and none on in the top of the seventh. Despite not having played a crisp game, they were seven outs away from pulling within 1 ½ games of first place with 10 games left.
What’s more, they had their top relievers rested and ready to pick up the last three innings. However, Blake Stelzer issued a walk, allowed a triple and then an inside-the-park homer in about the time it takes to write that sentence.
The 4-2 lead was no more. It became a 6-4 loss and that 1 ½-game deficit with 10 games left became 3 ½ games with 10 games remaining. The deficit grew to five entering Sunday before a doubleheader sweep at Gateway and two Otters losses reduced it to three.
Weird things happen in baseball all the time. The Miners could sweep their homestand against Florence and Gateway. Joliet and Lake Erie, both sub-.500 teams whose suitcases will be packed to go home on Monday, might offer lots of help in Evansville.
But Southern Illinois’ fate no longer rests in its hands. It is one of just four 50-win teams in the league and would lead two other divisions comfortably. If it were to get to the playoffs, it would be the favorite to win the league title.
However, the losses of May and June are now wrapped around its collective neck like a millstone in the first full week of September.
