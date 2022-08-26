Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Talking with Corky Abrams is fun, educational

Every once in a while, I feel the need to drop some "Random Rants". This is one of those weeks, so bear with me for about 600 words:

1. Looking back doesn’t exactly help you move forward, but it can at times help you appreciate what happened in the past. So a Friday morning interview with soon-to-be Saluki Hall-of-Famer Corky Abrams was both fun and educational.

Abrams may have played with stars like Mike Glenn and Joe C. Meriwether during his time at SIU, but he was a good player in his own right. He scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 700 rebounds in his career, both ranking him among the program leaders.

He’s still the program’s all-time leader in field goal percentage at 59.9%, once hitting all 11 shots he attempted in a game. And he was part of teams that won 75 games in his four years there, earning a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament during his senior year in 1977.

“It was like a brotherhood,” Abrams said. “There was a camaraderie we had. They did some heavy recruiting in the Georgia area, where I was from and where Mike was from. They called us the 'Georgia Gems' – we were representing Georgia up north.”

Glenn and Meriwether played a combined 21 years in the NBA, logging more than 1,200 games between them. Neither was a star but both enjoyed great staying power at a time when the league wasn’t bloated with too many teams that couldn’t have hung around with the elite teams of the 70s or 80s.

2. Saw something on Twitter the other day that the IHSA was going to allow schools to experiment with a shot clock for in-season tournaments or shootouts.

If you follow me on there, you have a pretty good idea where I stand. I think a shot clock for high school games is a truly terrible idea because it will lead to more lopsided games and a worse brand of basketball.

As one area coach said in response to another reply in favor of the shot clock, if you want to keep a team from melting clock and slowing down the game, go get the ball from them. That great Carterville girls team of 2019-20 that finished third in Class 2A, you think they worried about someone holding the ball?

Heck to the no. That’s because coach Matt Crain had them pressuring the ball, often forcing turnovers and creating points off them to build a lead that kept opponents from slowing the tempo.

I’m in the camp that believes passing and catching is the most underrated skill in the game. You can’t score without being able to do both, at least not consistently. And if you can’t do both, it doesn’t matter how fast you want to play. You aren’t winning.

There’s also the issue of schools hiring and training folks to run a shot clock, not to mention tasking referees with one more thing to watch in a game where there’s honestly too much for most of them to govern already.

I’m sure there will be a handful of holiday tournaments that opt for the shot clock, but it probably won’t improve the quality of basketball as much as some think.

3. Finally, here’s some life advice: Find something to love as much as ESPN and FOX Sports love mind-numbing debate shows.

If one truly hangs on every word folks like Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherd and Stephen A. Smith say, it’s probably time to reevaluate your approach to life before your final brain cell ceases to exist.