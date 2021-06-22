Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Thank the athletes who ran the race

Time to exhale a little bit.

The last 4 ½ months have been some of the craziest of my 40-year writing life. Blame it on COVID-19, because everything that’s happened since March 2020 can be attributed to the molecular gorilla that brought more than 600,000 lives to an end and stopped us in our tracks for months at a time.

When we made the short trip from Murphysboro to Trico for a Feb. 2 boys basketball season opener that Carterville won, it set in motion a never-ending grind. On four or five days a week, sometimes more when necessary, we ran around all over the place (and occasionally all over the country) to cover the games we couldn’t at this time last year.

Remember when I mentioned that guys like Todd Hefferman, Braden Fogal, Justin Walker, John Homan, Geary Deniston and I couldn’t wait to get back to sitting in press boxes or on hard bleachers? Well, we did a whole bunch of that since early February.

Of all the weeks where one game blended into another, there’s one that sticks out. It was the last week of February, right after we all dug out of the worst snowstorm we saw in years.