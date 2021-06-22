Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Thank the athletes who ran the race

Time to exhale a little bit.
The last 4 ½ months have been some of the craziest of my 40-year writing life. Blame it on COVID-19, because everything that’s happened since March 2020 can be attributed to the molecular gorilla that brought more than 600,000 lives to an end and stopped us in our tracks for months at a time.
When we made the short trip from Murphysboro to Trico for a Feb. 2 boys basketball season opener that Carterville won, it set in motion a never-ending grind. On four or five days a week, sometimes more when necessary, we ran around all over the place (and occasionally all over the country) to cover the games we couldn’t at this time last year.
Remember when I mentioned that guys like Todd Hefferman, Braden Fogal, Justin Walker, John Homan, Geary Deniston and I couldn’t wait to get back to sitting in press boxes or on hard bleachers? Well, we did a whole bunch of that since early February.
Of all the weeks where one game blended into another, there’s one that sticks out. It was the last week of February, right after we all dug out of the worst snowstorm we saw in years.
It started with a boys basketball game on Tuesday at Meridian, continued with women’s basketball at SIU on Wednesday, then proceeded to SIU’s home softball opener on Friday. On Saturday, we saw the Salukis’ football team get national attention by squashing North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak, and then it was back to SIU women’s basketball on Sunday.
Moving football and volleyball to the spring for this year certainly created some unique situations we’ll never see again. For instance, when will we ever cover high school baseball on Wednesday and Thursday, high school football on Friday and SIU football on Saturday, as we did in the middle of April? Hopefully, the 12th of never.
I love the variety this job gives me, but it did seem a bit surreal driving to cover high school football in late April. And working the state track meet on a steamy June afternoon in Charleston – three weeks later than normal – could be described in one word: Odd.
That being said, the last 4 ½ months brought to us a buffet of memories it normally takes a year to see. For instance, watching the Salukis make national news with a drilling of NDSU that no one, except for their players and coaches, saw coming was what a friend of mine calls an “all-timer.” As in, you remember it for all time.
Seeing Hunter Simmons zing a football 40-50 yards down the field with seemingly zero effort ranked up there, too. So did watching Alecia Doyle become a superstar this winter at Carterville, and watching Pinckneyville play Nashville in just about anything is worth the gas and time.
Did I mention the performance SIU’s Sarah Harness put on at the MVC softball tournament, when she allowed one earned run in three days? Or Jenny Jansen’s display of Home Run Derby in support of Harness?
And Javie Beal’s swing, well, if you’re someone who believes a lefty’s swing always looks purer, he’s probably what you had in mind. As Harrisburg coach Jay Thompson told me after one game, it’s almost a surprise when he makes an out.
I could mention others, but we might run out of space in this paper. However, in the final analysis, it was nice to be able to write about games instead of constantly talking about coronavirus.
And with the finish line crossed, it’s time to thank the athletes who ran the race to give us the memories we weren’t sure we’d have.
