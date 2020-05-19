Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The best reality show going

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This was going to be one of the wildest weeks in the history of our sports department.

Not only would this have been the start of postseason for Class 1A/2A baseball and softball, but the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament was going to be held at Itchy Jones Stadium. And the Ohio Valley Conference was entering the second year of its agreement to play its tournament at Rent One Park.

Add to that the postseason in girls soccer, track and field and boys tennis, and we would have been juggling a lot of balls in the air trying to figure out how to get everything covered. Or, more accurately, what to cover and what to let go. There would have been no way to have a body everywhere this week.

Unfortunately, we don’t have that problem. The only problem we have this week is the same problem we’ve had every week since the middle of March. How do we fill pages when COVID-19 has canceled everything in the sports world?

Hopefully, at some point in July or August, we’ll get back to the business of covering games again. Until then, we’ll keep coming up with features, breaking news and series to keep you informed and prevent you from finding another source of news.