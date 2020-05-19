Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The best reality show going

This was going to be one of the wildest weeks in the history of our sports department.
Not only would this have been the start of postseason for Class 1A/2A baseball and softball, but the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament was going to be held at Itchy Jones Stadium. And the Ohio Valley Conference was entering the second year of its agreement to play its tournament at Rent One Park.
Add to that the postseason in girls soccer, track and field and boys tennis, and we would have been juggling a lot of balls in the air trying to figure out how to get everything covered. Or, more accurately, what to cover and what to let go. There would have been no way to have a body everywhere this week.
Unfortunately, we don’t have that problem. The only problem we have this week is the same problem we’ve had every week since the middle of March. How do we fill pages when COVID-19 has canceled everything in the sports world?
Hopefully, at some point in July or August, we’ll get back to the business of covering games again. Until then, we’ll keep coming up with features, breaking news and series to keep you informed and prevent you from finding another source of news.
It’s like we’ve been in summer mode for more than two months now, except we don’t even have the Miners to keep us occupied. The Frontier League is unlikely to start before July 1, and if it doesn’t start by then, it’s going to be almost impossible to have any kind of season.
So if those of us who do this for a living find ourselves watching old games morning, noon and night to pass the time, forgive us. We’re used to watching the best reality show going. Sports often entertains, sometimes infuriates, but rarely fails to hold our interest.
Case in point: May 19, 2018, when we eyeballed the Miners’ doubleheader with River City. We had to wait a little while to do it, thanks to a 2:13 rain delay. That made a 5:05 p.m. first pitch 7:18, which meant that only the first game was getting into the paper.
Southern Illinois trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth in a seven-inning game. It was facing former Miner Josh Kimborowicz, who hadn’t allowed a hit and roared into the fifth on just 53 pitches. He had plenty in the tank to finish the job, perhaps even finish it in style.
But Luis Jean ended the no-hitter and the shutout with one swing – a solo shot to left that couldn’t exactly be called expected. It was just Jean’s third professional homer in 1,402 at-bats, dating back to 2012, when he was a prized prospect in the Rockies’ system.
Chance Shepard tied the game an inning later with a two-run shot inside the left field foul pole, and John Holland’s bloop single with the bases loaded in the seventh sent the Miners into walk-off mode. The 4-3 win couldn’t have been predicted three inning earlier.
Which is the beauty of sports. Far more often than not, there’s a plot twist up ahead that no one can predict. For every nine times that you figure something is going to happen and it does, that 10th time is why you always hear those cautionary tales of taking nothing for granted.
And that’s why most of us are hoping to hear them again soon, because it means sports will be back.
And ready to take its turn again as the best reality show out there.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. He can be contacted at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
