Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The best, worst of college gyms

It was somewhere on I-40 east heading towards Greensboro, N.C. and an NCAA Tournament Saturday in March of 1983 when I heard these words.

My friend Lloyd Combs, a huge North Carolina hoops fan, was driving me to the old Greensboro Coliseum to watch a second round doubleheader. The Tar Heels were playing James Madison in the opener, followed by VCU and Georgia.

Lloyd is a JMU grad, and at that time, the Dukes were playing some good basketball under Lou Campanelli. In any other circumstance, he would have donned some purple and gold, and likely yelled at the refs on the underdog’s behalf.

But not with UNC on the floor. Not with this group of Tar Heels – Sam Perkins, Brad Daugherty, Matt Doherty and some guy named Jordan. The joke was that coach Dean Smith and his team concept was the only thing that could hold Jordan under 20 points.

My buddy Lloyd knew this down deep, too, which is why he piped up with these comments.

“He’s going to be the greatest player of all time,” he said of Jordan.

I laughed, like you always do when you’re sure someone’s a prisoner of the moment. Six NBA championships and 10 scoring titles later, I had to admit Lloyd might just have hit the jackpot on this one.

