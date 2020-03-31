Sports Column | Bucky Dent: The best, worst of college gyms

It was somewhere on I-40 east heading towards Greensboro, N.C. and an NCAA Tournament Saturday in March of 1983 when I heard these words.
My friend Lloyd Combs, a huge North Carolina hoops fan, was driving me to the old Greensboro Coliseum to watch a second round doubleheader. The Tar Heels were playing James Madison in the opener, followed by VCU and Georgia.
Lloyd is a JMU grad, and at that time, the Dukes were playing some good basketball under Lou Campanelli. In any other circumstance, he would have donned some purple and gold, and likely yelled at the refs on the underdog’s behalf.
But not with UNC on the floor. Not with this group of Tar Heels – Sam Perkins, Brad Daugherty, Matt Doherty and some guy named Jordan. The joke was that coach Dean Smith and his team concept was the only thing that could hold Jordan under 20 points.
My buddy Lloyd knew this down deep, too, which is why he piped up with these comments.
“He’s going to be the greatest player of all time,” he said of Jordan.
I laughed, like you always do when you’re sure someone’s a prisoner of the moment. Six NBA championships and 10 scoring titles later, I had to admit Lloyd might just have hit the jackpot on this one.
You have free articles remaining.
Turns out I also won something on this afternoon, too. A new appreciation of college basketball now that I had seen big-time games in the flesh, even if it was in the upper level of an aging building that had seen better days.
In nearly four decades since then, I’ve been fortunate to cover hundreds, maybe about a thousand, college games. I’ve sat on press row at Division I’s smallest gym in Spartanburg, S.C. and in massive domes like Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
I’ve worked the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, where Cirque de Soleil clowned me during the halftime show of a lopsided championship game. I’ve also been able to cover other conference tournaments like the SEC, MVC and Conference USA, as well as a pile of NCAA tourney games.
That means I’ve walked into a whole lot of gyms in a whole lot of towns. Just for fun, I’ll expound on a Twitter poll I joined over the weekend, one that asked you to list your first arena, the last one, your favorite and least favorite.
First gym: You just read 262 words on it. It reeked of history and was replaced by a newer version with more than 20,000 seats that remains a great venue for big games.
Last gym: Banterra Center at SIU. I moved here after the renovation, and can say that it’s a nice facility, even if the press seats aren’t on the floor. The place crackled with electricity three weeks ago during the Super-Sectional.
Best gym: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. It’s an NBA-style arena masquerading as a college facility. One can say that the Cardinals draw the same type of fan intensity as a top NBA team. This is a splendid arena with great sightlines, all kinds of amenities and terrific atmosphere, especially any time a big-time ACC rival or Kentucky show up.
Worst gym: University Hall in Charlottesville, Va. The old home of Virginia hoops was cramped and didn’t really feel like a setting where big-time basketball should have existed. In addition, the ushers weren’t exactly known for their social graces. The Cavaliers have it much better now with John Paul Jones Arena, a quality venue that’s helped their program reach heights it never did with Ralph Sampson on hand.
Bucky Dent covers prep sports for the Southern Illinoisan and also votes on the Wooden Award. You can contact him at 618-351-5086 or at bucky.dent@thesouthern.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!